ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Trip.com ADR Earnings, Revenue beat in Q3

investing.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - Trip.com ADR reported on Wednesday third quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Trip.com ADR announced earnings per share of 0.81 on revenue of 5.34B. Analysts polled by...

au.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

GameStop (GME) Misses Q3 EPS by 87c, Revenue Beats

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GameStop (NYSE: GME) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.39), $0.87 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.52). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Jabil (JBL) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

JBL - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $1.92 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.67% and improved 20% year over year. Revenues increased 9.4% year over year to $8.57 billion that beat the consensus mark by 3.45%. Jabil’s shares increased 1.05% to close at...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Adobe (ADBE) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

ADBE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $3.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6%. Further, the figure improved 13.9% on a year-over-year basis and 2.9% sequentially. Total revenues were $4.11 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.08 billion. Further, the figure...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Darden (DRI) Stock Down Despite Q2 Earnings & Revenue Beat

DRI - Free Report) reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with both earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line beat the consensus mark for the 12th straight quarter while the top line outpaced the same for the fourth consecutive quarter. Moreover, the metrics increased on a year-over-year basis.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#Trip Com#Adr#Adr Earnings#Investing Com#Consumer Discretionary#Alibaba Adr#Eps
Benzinga

Calavo Growers's Earnings: A Preview

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2021-12-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Calavo Growers will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.11. Calavo Growers bulls will hope to hear the company to announce...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analysts Slash Adobe Price Target Post Q4 Results

Analysts slashed price targets on Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) as it reported mixed Q4 results and issued an outlook below consensus. Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries maintained an Overweight and lowered the price target from $670 to $630 (11.3% upside). Patrick Walravens from JMP Securities maintained a Hold. Oppenheimer analyst Brian...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Winnebago Industries Stock Gains On Q1 Earnings Beat

Winnebago Industries Inc (NYSE: WGO) reported first-quarter FY22 net revenue growth of 45.7% year-on-year, to $1.16 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.01 billion. Towable segment revenue grew 43.1% Y/Y to $651 million, driven by unit growth due to the strong end consumer demand and increased pricing across the segment.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Alibaba
MarketWatch

Winnebago shares jump after record earnings

Winnebago Industries Inc. WGO, +0.80% shares jumped 4.6% in Friday premarket trading after the motorhome and outdoor lifestyle company reported record fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue. Net income totaled $99.6 million, or $2.90 per share, up from $57.4 million, or $1.70 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $3.51 blew past the FactSet consensus for $2.34. Revenue of $1.156 billion was up from $793.1 million and also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $1.029 billion. Winnebago continued to gain recreational vehicle market share, reaching 13.3% for the three months through October. Gross margin was 19.8%, up 250 basis points year-over-year. Winnebago has added a Marine segment to the results, which includes the newly-acquired Barletta boat business. Winnebago stock has run up 13.2% for the year while the S&P 500 index.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Steelcase Q3 Earnings

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Steelcase missed estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.09, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $120,700,000.00 from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Preview: FedEx's Earnings

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-12-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that FedEx will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $4.28. FedEx bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Preview: Navios Maritime Holdings's Earnings

Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-12-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Navios Maritime Holdings will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.88. Navios Maritime Holdings bulls will hope to hear the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Heico Q4 Earnings

Heico (NYSE:HEI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Heico beat estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.58, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $83,244,000.00 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Azure Power Global (AZRE) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y

AZRE - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 loss of 9 cents per share, which was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 11 cents. The figure was also narrower than a loss of 10 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. Revenues. Azure Power Global’s revenues of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

lululemon (LULU) Beats Q3 Earnings & Sales Estimates, Ups View

LULU - Free Report) reported robust third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with the top and bottom lines surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as improving year over year. Despite industry-wide supply-chain issues, including higher air freight expenses, results were driven by the robust response to the company’s products, particularly the athletic and leisurewear brands as well productivity above the pre-pandemic levels. Also, a solid start to the holiday season contributed to the performance. That said, management remains on track with its Power of Three growth plan.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy