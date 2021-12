Ever tried to make a ukulele out of a gourd? How about a lute from a salad bowl? A piano from a bunch of glass soda bottles?. Those were some of the instruments students at the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) created and demonstrated at the Symphosium at the Science and Engineering Complex atrium. It was the final project of the semester for “AP50: Physics as a Foundation for Science and Engineering.”

EDUCATION ・ 5 DAYS AGO