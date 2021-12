Dallas Center-Grimes made a case for itself across a number of games last week, hoping to stay atop the conference standing before moving into the new year. The season just got more interesting for the rest of the Little Hawkeye conference following undefeated Grinnell's 54-51 win over No. 7 DCG last Friday. While it could very well be one-off loss like last year's mid-December loss to Indianola, the Tigers took an early swipe at a Mustang team that has a target its back. The two will have a rematch Jan. 25 on the Mustangs' floor in what could be a pivotal game for the Mustangs to defend their league title.

DALLAS CENTER, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO