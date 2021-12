And the Central Bucks South girls team is off and running. The Titans went 2-0 in the SOL Challenge, their season-opening tournament. They defeated New Hope-Solebury on Friday, 55-28, at CB South, then traveled to Central Bucks East on Saturday, where they topped Upper Dublin, 40-29. “To start the season 2-0, you’ve got to be thrilled with that,” CB South coach Beth Mattern said. “Wins in this area are hard to come by. The Suburban One League is very competitive. We see those teams going far in districts and states and any time you can open up against two of them and go 2-0, it’s great.

