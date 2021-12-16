ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, PA

Hanukkah celebration held in Doylestown

By OP-ED
buckscountyherald.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 100 people gathered at a Hanukkah celebration at the...

buckscountyherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Doylestown, PA
Society
City
Doylestown, PA
County
Bucks County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Bucks County, PA
Society
NBC News

Defense rests in Ghislaine Maxwell trial after two days

Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell declined Friday to testify at her sex trafficking trial. “Your honor, the government has not proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt, and so there’s no reason for me to testify,” Maxwell said. With that, Maxwell’s defense team wrapped up its case after...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Military begins discharging troops who refuse COVID-19 vaccine

All of the U.S. military services have now begun disciplinary actions and discharges for troops who have refused to get the mandated coronavirus vaccine, officials said, with as many as 20,000 unvaccinated forces at risk of being removed from service. On Thursday, the Marine Corps said it has discharged 103...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hanukkah#Lubavitch#Bucks#Menorah#Legos

Comments / 0

Community Policy