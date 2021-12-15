ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca Falls, NY

CVDesigns

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago

FLX WEEKLY: Christine VanDusen, CVDesigns & Christmas 2021 (podcast)

Christine VanDusen, owner of CVDesigns in downtown Seneca Falls is in-studio to talk about everything going on at her boutique for the holiday season including her 12 Days of Christmas Sale, her popular holiday boxes and a recap of the It’s A ...

FLX WEEKLY: Spring fashion at CVDesigns in Seneca Falls (podcast)

Christine VanDusen is back in-studio to talk spring fashion and the new collections at CVDesigns in downtown Seneca Falls. With the weather breaking early this year, everyone has spring fever in the Finger Lakes! ...

8 months ago

FLX WEEKLY: Decorating for the Holidays with Christine VanDusen (podcast)

Our resident design and fashion guru, Christine VanDusen of CVDesigns in downtown Seneca Falls, is in-studio to talk about her new holiday collection and to share some tips and themes for decking your halls in the weeks ahead. ...

1 year ago

