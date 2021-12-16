Riders Republic – Season 1: Winter Bash Brings New Events, Activities, Outfits, and More

Winter has arrived in Riders Republic with the launch of Season 1, available now for all players on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Winter Bash introduces a new feature, Season Progression, in which you can unlock exclusive rewards by collecting stars in limited-time multiplayer experiences, events, and special activities. During the holiday season celebrations, players will be able to enjoy exclusive challenges, rewards, and mass race twists in a festive new décor for the Riders Ridge. Plus, the Republic will host a new sponsor, Specialized (starting December 15), offering challenges and rewards, and an X-Games live event.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO