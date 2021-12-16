ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riders Republic – Season 1: Winter Bash Brings New Events, Activities, Outfits, and More

Cover picture for the articleOwing to its very nature, Riders Republic is a pretty darn festive game to begin with, but with the Holiday season now upon us, it’s getting even more festive. Season 1: Winter Bash is live now for the...

trueachievements.com

Apex Legends to bring back Winter Express with Raiders Collection Event

The Raiders Collection Event kicks off next week on December 7th for Apex Legends, bringing event-limited cosmetics, the return of Winter Express, and more. One of the biggest parts of the Raiders Collection Event is that it brings back the Winter Express mode. "This beloved game mode offers three squads the opportunity to board and capture the World’s Edge train," EA says, adding that you'll now be able to pick your loadout before getting on the train.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

New World PTR For December Adds Winter Event And More

Starting later today, you'll once again be able to access the New World PTR. This month, you're getting a look at the brand new winter event, plus access to new quests, a new expertise system, and some much-needed PvP balance changes. What's on the New World PTR this month?. After...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Pokemon Go Winter Holiday Event Detailed: Postcards, Pokemon, And More

Pokemon Go is about to become a winter wonderland as Niantic has announced the next seasonal event for its mobile titan: Winter Holiday. The Winter Holiday event will begin Thursday, December 16 at 10 AM local time and run until New Year's Eve at 8 PM local time. Some of the event's activities are split between the event's two-week schedule, but the majority of changes--including a brand-new Postcard Book feature--will debut when the event begins and run through the entire Winter Holiday.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Dying Light winter events bring back the Super Crane and Hyper Mode

Nearly seven years after Dying Light’s release, developer Techland is still supporting the parkour-zombie game with new content. Some fresh winter events just kicked off, which change p the gameplay while bringing new gifts for players. The winter events trailer showcases the various goodies in the game. From now...
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
gamingbolt.com

Overwatch Winter Wonderland 2021 is Now Live, Adds New Legendary Skins

Overwatch’s seasonal event Winter Wonderland is now live and brings new cosmetics to earn via loot boxes, Weekly Challenges and a new Brawl called Freezethaw Elimination. Check out all of the new content in the trailer below. The event is available until January 6th 2022. The new Brawl is...
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Overwatch Update 3.22 Brings Winter Wonderland 2021 Event To PS4

The Overwatch update 3.22 patch notes have been unwrapped by Blizzard today, which adds the Winter Wonderland 2021 event for players to tuck into. Read up on the latest Overwatch patch notes below to find out what’s new. SEASONAL EVENT: WINTER WONDERLAND 2021. Winter Wonderland returns with some festive...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Riders Republic Launches Season 1: Winter Bash

Winter has arrived in Riders Republic with the launch of Season 1, available now for all players on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Winter Bash introduces a new feature, Season Progression, in which you can unlock exclusive rewards by collecting stars in limited-time multiplayer experiences, events, and special activities. During the holiday season celebrations, players will be able to enjoy exclusive challenges, rewards, and mass race twists in a festive new décor for the Riders Ridge. Plus, the Republic will host a new sponsor, Specialized (starting December 15), offering challenges and rewards, and an X-Games live event.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Neverwinter announces Dragonbone Vale module for January 11, kicks off winter festival today

Remember back in October when PWE and Cryptic were teasing a new module coming to Neverwinter in the new year? As of today, it’s been officially announced: It’s called Dragonbone Vale and is slated to launch on PC on January 11th, with a console launch to follow on February 8th. It’ll mark the 22nd module added to the game since launch, and then the studios will follow that up with Scaleblight Mythal.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event will feature city locations with exclusive rewards

For the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event, players will have the chance to capture all 100 Pokémon native to that region during the mobile event from February 26 to 27. On February 27, there will be in-person live events in select cities celebrating this event, giving players in the local area the chance to participate and earn exclusive rewards.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

New World has new quests and rewards with the Winter Convergence event

New World is celebrating the holidays with a brand new Winter Convergence event. The new event just went live earlier today on December 16, and will be sticking around for all New World players right through until January 11, 2022. The Holiday season have officially arrived throughout the world of Aeternum, and settlements have been suitably draped with snow, icicles, and other Winter marvels.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Halo Infinite guide: Winter Contingency multiplayer event

Halo Infinite’s upcoming Winter Contingency multiplayer event was teased during 343 Industries’ Holiday 2021 Community Stream. In this guide, we’ll run through what we know about the daily challenges and rewards. We’ll update this guide with more details once the Winter Contingency event launches. Winter Contingency...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Sled Into Rocket League’s Frosty Fest Today

It’s that beautiful time of year again in Rocket League! Get ready to sled into the annual winter event, Frosty Fest, throughout the rest of the year starting December 16! Be sure to get yourself on the “Nice List” and earn Golden Gifts, unlock incredibly cool items, slide into limited time modes, and more!
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Battlefield 2042’ adds winter-themed Santa vs elves mode

EA Dice has updated Battlefield 2042 with a new festive playlist that sees hordes of elves try to take down a team of Santas. Two new modes have been added to the featured section of Portal within Battlefield 2042. One is the new 1942 vs 2042 conquest mode. The other is Attack of the Elves.
VIDEO GAMES
tucson.com

Watch now: La Encantada event brings 'snow' to Tucson this holiday season

The winter event at La Encantada features artificial snow showers set to Christmas music and free hot chocolate every Friday and Saturday night through Dec. 18. Enchanted Snowfall will also have live entertainment in between each "faux flurry" in the open-air shopping center's courtyard. Video by Jesse Tellez/Arizona Daily Star.
TUCSON, AZ

