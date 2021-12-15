ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical Science

Identifying Genetic Mutations Can Advance Precision Medicine Efforts

By Erin McNemar, MPA
healthitanalytics.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe research was conducted at Columbia University Irving Medical Center and led by Anthony Zoghbi, MD, now an assistant professor of molecular and human genetics and psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Baylor College of Medicine. Patients with schizophrenia have a diverse range of observable symptoms. For their study, researchers...

healthitanalytics.com

scitechdaily.com

Two Common Over-the-Counter Compounds Reduce COVID-19 Virus Replication by 99% in Early Testing

A pair of over-the-counter compounds has been found in preliminary tests to inhibit the virus that causes COVID-19, University of Florida Health researchers have found. The combination includes diphenhydramine, an antihistamine used for allergy symptoms. When paired with lactoferrin, a protein found in cow and human milk, the compounds were found to hinder the SARS-CoV-2 virus during tests in monkey cells and human lung cells.
CANCER
healthitanalytics.com

Predictive Model Detects Early-Stage Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death and is typically diagnosed at a late stage when the survival rate is extremely low. Early-stage lung cancer is mostly asymptomatic, and low-dose spiral CT imaging is not. a viable option to conduct widespread screenings for the general population. The MGH...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

EP. 5A: The VISION Trial Lutetium PSMA, and the Future of Theranostic Precision Medicine

The VISION trial was an exciting advance, but it also left us with a hard, cold reality[:]…these cancers are resistant to treatment as we expected. [W]e were not considering lutetium-177 as a breakthrough drug for castrate-resistant prostate cancer…[I]t's a well-tolerated drug administered to patients, but it does not cure the patients. That being said, we're looking forward to using it, and it will be something that will again extend life for our patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

Endophenotype-based in silico network medicine discovery combined with insurance record data mining identifies sildenafil as a candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

We developed an endophenotype disease module-based methodology for Alzheimer's disease (AD) drug repurposing and identified sildenafil as a potential disease risk modifier. Based on retrospective case"“control pharmacoepidemiologic analyses of insurance claims data for 7.23 million individuals, we found that sildenafil usage was significantly associated with a 69% reduced risk of AD (hazard ratio 0.31, 95% confidence interval 0.25"“0.39, P"‰<"‰1.0"‰Ã—"‰10"“8). Propensity score-stratified analyses confirmed that sildenafil is significantly associated with a decreased risk of AD across all four drug cohorts tested (diltiazem, glimepiride, losartan and metformin) after adjusting for age, sex, race and disease comorbidities. We also found that sildenafil increases neurite growth and decreases phospho-tau expression in neuron models derived from induced pluripotent stem cells from patients with AD, supporting mechanistically its potential beneficial effect in AD. The association between sildenafil use and decreased incidence of AD does not establish causality, which will require a randomized controlled trial.
HEALTH
aithority.com

Biogen And TheraPanacea Announce New Collaboration With The Potential To Advance Digital Health For Personalized Medicine In Neuroscience

Collaboration aims to develop innovative machine learning and artificial intelligence solutions for personalized and earlier treatment in neurology. Biogen to gain exclusive rights to TheraPanacea technology in neuroscience. Biogen Inc. and TheraPanacea announced that they have entered into a collaboration focused on multiple therapeutic areas in neuroscience, to further build...
HEALTH
geneticliteracyproject.org

Couples undergoing IVF can get genetic testing to prevent birth defects

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Many families carry some defective genes that can give rise to known genetic disorders. Some of these are incompatible with...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
healthitanalytics.com

Artificial Intelligence Predicts COVID-19 Patients Needing ICU Care

A research team at the University of Waterloo and DarwinAI, an alumni-founded startup company, developed the system that uses AI to predict the necessity of ICU admission based on over 200 clinical data points, such as vital signs, blood test results, and medical history. “That is a very important step...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healthitanalytics.com

Data Analytics Indicates Vaccination Reduces the Risk of Long-COVID

Working collaboratively with Leavitt Partners’ COVID-19 Patient Recovery Alliance, the study findings indicated that:. Patients who received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine were ten times less likely to report two or more long-COVID symptoms than unvaccinated patients. Unvaccinated patients who received their first COVID-19 vaccine within...
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Gene therapy advance could reverse a common genetic cause of hearing loss

Hearing loss has been linked to mutations in at least 100 different genes, but up to 16 percent of genetic hearing loss can be traced to just one gene, STRC, the second most common genetic cause. A first-of-its-kind gene therapy technique developed at Boston Children’s Hospital successfully replaced the mutated protein, stereocilin, in the inner ear and reversed severe hearing loss in mice — sometimes to normal levels of hearing. Findings were published December 15 in the journal Science Advances.
BOSTON, MA
theodysseyonline.com

How Regenerative Medicine Can Treat Sports Injuries

Regenerative medicine treats sports injuries using different treatment methods including platelet-rich plasma or PRP, stem cell therapy, prolotherapy, and cartilage regeneration. These treatment options can be used on their own or in combination with another. Using Regenerative Medicine for Treating Sports Injuries. When an athlete is injured, this could mean...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmatimes.com

SMC approves first immunotherapy combination for advanced bowel cancer patients with rare mutation

Nivolumab plus ipilmumab has been accepted as a treatment option for adult patients by NHS Scotland for patients who have previously failed fluoropyrimidine-based chemotherapy. Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) announced the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) has accepted nivolumab plus ipilmumab as a treatment option for adults with mismatch repair deficient (dMMR)...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Identifying rare disease-associated genetic variants in patients with severe schizophrenia

New research published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences shows that examining genetic mutations in individuals with severe schizophrenia can improve the ability to detect disease-associated rare genetic variants. The research was conducted at Columbia University Irving Medical Center and led by Dr. Anthony Zoghbi, now assistant professor of molecular and human genetics and psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Baylor College of Medicine.
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

This existing drug can prevent COVID death

In a recent study published in The Lancet, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The study is from McMaster University. One author is Edward Mills. They treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine,...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
healthitanalytics.com

Webcast Executive Summary: How Real-Time Data Science Leads to Better Medical Management

Every day, health plans make decisions that impact the care and well-being of their members. Unfortunately, most still rely on data or analytics that has outlived its usefulness. To make more informed judgments in real-time, data science is key to receiving accurate and timely information that can positively impact a member's health. However, data science solutions are only as good as their models and the speed at which it enters the care management workflow. So where do health plans start and how can they implement a data science-driven environment to help empower their teams and get the highest ROI?
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

5 different neurological disorders and their symptoms

Neurological disorders are disorders that affect the brain, spinal cord, and nerves. Such disorders can occur as a result of structural, chemical, or electrical abnormalities within the nervous system. There are many types of neurological disorders. While some are relatively benign and temporary, others are more serious and may require...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

