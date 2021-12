PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Temple hired Stan Drayton on Wednesday as the latest football coach charged with making the Owls relevant again in the American Athletic Conference. Drayton spent five years at Texas where he was associate head coach and run game coordinator and has coached for nearly 30 years at all levels of football, including a stint in the NFL. He has Pennsylvania ties with coaching stints at Villanova, Penn and his alma mater Allegheny (Pa.) College.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO