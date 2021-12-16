ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Zealand Pharma Announces Enrollment of Last Patient Needed for Interim Analysis of EASE-SBS 1 Phase 3 Trial Assessing Glepaglutide in Patients with Short Bowel Syndrome

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zealand Pharma Announces Enrollment of Last Patient Needed for Interim Analysis of EASE-SBS 1 Phase 3 Trial Assessing Glepaglutide in Patients with Short Bowel Syndrome. Interim analysis for the trial expected...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US experts recommend mRNA Covid vaccines over J&J shot

A US government-appointed panel of medical experts on Thursday unanimously recommended mRNA Covid vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna over Johnson & Johnson's shot, in light of its weaker protection and greater risks. The panel voted 15-0 in favor of the new guidance, which applies to everyone over 18 years of age. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the measure Thursday evening. "Today's updated recommendation emphasizes CDC's commitment to provide real-time scientific information to the American public," she said in a statement, urging Americans to get vaccinated and boosted against the coronavirus. The recommendation officially steers the public away from J&J's drug, which was initially praised because it could be stored at fridge temperature and offered good efficacy against earlier strains of the coronavirus after just one shot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Entrepreneur

J&J's (JNJ) COVID-19 Booster Jab Gets CHMP Recommendation

Johnson & Johnson JNJ announced that the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended the use of the booster dose of its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine. The CHMP supported the use of J&J’s booster dose in adults, administered at least two months after the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ophthalmologytimes.com

New sustained-release anti-VEGF formulation EYP-1901 proves safe, effective in phase 1 trials

Jay Duker, MD, discusses EYP-1901, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ sustained-release anti-VEGF drug for the treatment of wet AMD. At AAO, Jay Duker, MD, sat down with the editors of Modern Retina to discuss EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ pipeline product EYP-1901. As a sustained-release anti-VEGF, EYP-1901 has the potential to be a durable treatment option for wet AMD, possibly extending time between injections to six months.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sbs#Enrolment#Short Bowel Syndrome#Zealand Pharma Announces#Streetinsider Premium#Dk#Zealand Pharma A S#Ema#Data Monitoring Committee
StreetInsider.com

Polyphor and EnBiotix Announce Dosing of First Patient in a First-in-Human Clinical Trial of Inhaled Murepavadin

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. ALLSCHWIL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Polyphor AG (SIX:POLN) and EnBiotix Inc. today announced that the first subjects have been dosed in the first-in-human Phase I trial of a novel-class antibiotic murepavadin, delivered via the oral inhalation route. The current Phase I study to administer murepavadin Inhalation Solution (MIS) using an eFlow (R) Technology nebulizer (PARI Pharma GmbH) will investigate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of murepavadin in healthy volunteers. The Phase I trial is part of the clinical development plan exploring the inhaled formulation of murepavadin to treat Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections in people with cystic fibrosis (CF), including resistant bacterial strains.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Press

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Announces Second Positive Interim Analysis and Continuation of Dosing of Peginterferon Lambda in Phase 3 TOGETHER Study of Newly Diagnosed COVID-19 Patients

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:EIGR), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat and cure Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) and other serious rare diseases, today announced that the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) for the Phase 3 TOGETHER study has conducted a second interim futility analysis and recommended continuation of the study. This analysis was based on a sample size of 1,003 patients, randomized to active or placebo. The primary endpoint compares number of extended emergency setting visits, hospitalizations, and/or deaths in treated patients versus placebo. TOGETHER is expected to enroll up to 1,600 patients at high risk for developing complications from progression of COVID-19.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) Reports Second Positive Interim Analysis and Continuation of Dosing of Peginterferon Lambda in Phase 3 TOGETHER Study of Newly Diagnosed COVID-19 Patients

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EIGR), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat and cure Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) and other serious rare diseases, today announced that the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) for the Phase 3 TOGETHER study has conducted a second interim futility analysis and recommended continuation of the study. This analysis was based on a sample size of 1,003 patients, randomized to active or placebo. The primary endpoint compares number of extended emergency setting visits, hospitalizations, and/or deaths in treated patients versus placebo. TOGETHER is expected to enroll up to 1,600 patients at high risk for developing complications from progression of COVID-19.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
The Press

Arthrosi Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Patient Enrollment in Global Phase 2b Study of AR882

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthrosi Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company announced today patient enrollment in a global phase 2b study of AR882, its novel drug candidate. AR882 is a new uricosuric agent in clinical development for the management of hyperuricemia in patients with gout, including patients with chronic, refractory tophaceous gout.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) Granted Regulatory Authorization to Expand its Phase IIb Trial Evaluating Allocetra in Severe and Critical COVID-19 Patients into Greece

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV), a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, today announced that, following a review of the Company’s preclinical and clinical data, study design, and manufacturing process, Greece’s National Organization of Medicines has authorized the expansion of the Company's Phase IIb trial evaluating AllocetraTM in severe and critical COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) to sites in the country.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Coherus BioSciences (CHRS), Junshi Biosciences Announce Positive Interim OS Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical Trial Evaluating Toripalimab in Combination with Chemotherapy as First-Line Treatme

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (“Junshi Biosciences”, HKEX: 1877; SSE: 688180) and Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus”, Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced positive results of an interim analysis of overall survival from the pivotal study “CHOICE-01” (NCT03856411), a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating toripalimab plus standard-of-care chemotherapy as the first-line treatment of advanced squamous or non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”). This interim analysis demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in overall survival, crossing the prespecified efficacy boundary, in patients treated with toripalimab plus chemotherapy. This treatment effect was observed notwithstanding the effects of active crossover to toripalimab at disease progression for patients in the control (placebo plus chemotherapy) arm. As previously reported at the 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC), the study also met the primary endpoint of progression free survival (PFS) per RECIST v1.1 for the toripalimab arm as compared to chemotherapy alone.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Karyopharm Announces Presentation of Updated Phase 2 Selinexor Data in Patients with Myelofibrosis at the American Society of Hematology 2021 Annual Meeting and Exposition

NEWTON, Mass., Dec. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced an oral presentation highlighting updated data from the Phase 2 ESSENTIAL study, an investigator-sponsored study evaluating single-agent selinexor, a first-in-class, oral Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compound, in patients with myelofibrosis (MF) previously treated with JAK inhibition. These updated results were presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2021 Annual Meeting and Exposition taking place in Atlanta, GA on December 11-14, 2021.
CANCER
ophthalmologytimes.com

Ocular Therapeutix announces topline results for phase 2 clinical trial of OTX-DED for short-term treatment of dry eye disease

Study shows statistically significant improvement for primary endpoint of bulbar conjunctival hyperemia for OTX-DED 0.2 mg and 0.3 mg formulations compared with vehicle hydrogel insert. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. today announced positive topline results from its Phase 2 clinical trial of OTX-DED (dexamethasone intracanalicular ophthalmic insert) for the short-term treatment of...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy