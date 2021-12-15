ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best cryptocurrencies in 2021

invezz.com
 4 days ago

As the cryptocurrency space grows and its technologies continue to evolve, it’s easy to feel alienated from the market. Below we’ll list 5 of the best cryptocurrencies and what they do to keep you up to date on some of the best coins in the market. We’ve...

invezz.com

investing.com

7 Best Cryptos Likely To Make Investors Wealthy in the Year 2022

7 Best Cryptos Likely To Make Investors Wealthy in the Year 2022. The future seems bright for crypto in 2022. ADA, WRX, LINK, SOL, CHZ, XLM, and XMR are the cryptos investors need to check out in 2022. Undoubtedly, cryptocurrencies witnessed significant growth this year. Digital assets are acquiring mainstream...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satoshi Nakamoto
u.today

Here's Who Is Pushing Bitcoin (BTC) Price Down: Glassnode Data

Glassnode analysts have explained who is to blame for Bitcoin's pale performance—and why the $45,000 level is crucial for its rally. On-chain analyst Johannes, who goes by @ultravirtu, has taken to Twitter to compare the activity of Asian, European and American traders on Bitcoin (BTC) markets in recent years.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Network#Cryptocurrency#Smart Contracts#5linkchainlink List#Dapps
dailyhodl.com

Top Crypto Analyst Identifies Bitcoin’s Bottom Signal, Predicts This Little-Known Altcoin Will Explode by Over 7,000%

A popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader is naming an altcoin that could surge over 7,000% while saying that Bitcoin (BTC) may have hit a bottom. Starting with BTC, the crypto trader pseudonymously known as Capo tells his 222,200 Twitter followers that the flagship cryptocurrency is encountering a large number of buy orders on crypto exchange Bitfinex.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Are Crashing, but Which Is the Best Buy for 2022?

The December crypto sell-off has been swift and brutal. Investors looking to position their portfolios for 2022 and beyond may consider buying the dip. Sticking to more established cryptocurrencies offers a balanced option worth taking. The crypto market plunged as much as 10% on Monday to add to a sell-off...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Top Ethereum Competitor Skyrockets As Crypto Payments Firm Circle Announces Support

The price of an Ethereum (ETH) challenger is surging after global internet finance firm Circle announces native support for USD Coin (USDC) on the smart contracts platform. In a new blog post, Avalanche (AVAX) announced their USDC integration to enable more seamless transactions and payment options for developers and users of decentralized finance protocols, enterprise applications and non-fungible token marketplaces.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Second-Largest Ethereum Whale on Record Just Executed a Massive Altcoin Purchase: WhaleStats

The second-largest Ethereum whale in existence is accumulating millions of dollars worth of two ETH-based altcoins. According to whale-watching platform WhaleStats, the deep-pocketed crypto investor collected $4.2 million worth of layer-2 scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) and $3 million worth of blockchain indexing protocol The Graph (GRT). The massive address holds...
PETS
The Independent

Crypto experts predict which bitcoin rivals to look out for in 2022

Bitcoin has enjoyed a record-breaking year in 2021, but experts predict next year could see some of its rivals surge in popularity and price – and possibly even overtake it.Speaking at a virtual event this week, leading figures within the crypto space discussed recent market developments and speculated on where things might be headed over the next 12 months.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketJoining The Independent’s Anthony Cuthbertson was Fred Schebesta, co-founder of the financial comparison platform Finder.com, Dr Iwa Salami, an associate professor at the University of East London, and Will Harborne, CEO of the decentralised...
MARKETS
invezz.com

KuCoin lists HARD by Kava Lend, the first cross-chain money market in the world

Kava Lend is a project by Kava Labs, focused on democratizing financial services. The campaign started at 09:00 on December 17, 2021 and will continue until 09:00 on December 24, 2021. Tens of thousands up for grabs in competition series organized by KuCoin. Prominent crypto exchange KuCoin (KCS/USD) has listed...
MARKETS

