COD (3-8; 1-0) turned a close game into a laugher late, as the Roadrunners opened up Conference play with a win over the Victor Valley Rams of Victorville (1-11; 0-1), 94-80. Desert had four of its five starters in double figures as the Roadrunners would let Victor Valley back into the game multiple times in the first half. The Rams were fully content with standing aside as Desert built a 13-point lead with 5 minutes left in the first half, but simple mistakes proved costly for Desert. What should have been a blow out from the tip turned into a narrow lead for the home side at the break, 49-46.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO