OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The offseason took an unexpected turn for Taryn Wharton during an April scrimmage. She landed on an opponent’s foot and tore her right Achilles tendon. Even though surgery wasn’t scheduled for another six days she was back in the gym the next day with a knee scooter working on her shooting form. Continuing to find a way to improve despite not being able to put any weight on her right foot.

BELLEVUE, NE ・ 16 HOURS AGO