Science Factionalism: How Group Identity Language Affects Public Engagement with Misinformation and Debunking Narratives on a Popular Q&A Platform in China

By Kaiping Chen, Yepeng Jin, Anqi Shao
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Misinformation and intergroup bias are two pathologies challenging informed citizenship. This paper examines how identity language is used in misinformation and debunking messages about controversial science on Chinese digital public sphere, and their impact on how the public...

