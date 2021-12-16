ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

The Knight of the North: Crestwood's Coard signs with Buffalo

By TIM LEIBLE tim@theitem.com
Item
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCrestwood High defensive lineman Jamori Coard had a stellar senior...

www.theitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Former Chicago Bears Great Was Arrested In Indiana

A former Chicago Bears great was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier this month. Dan Hampton, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman who starred for the Chicago Bears, was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier in November. The Hall of Fame defensive lineman was reportedly charged with operating a vehicle...
INDIANA STATE
FanSided

Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith signs with division rival in sketchy move

Week 15 is officially drunk. So much so, in fact, that a move like former Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith signing with the Giants could slide under the radar. Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with Dallas, but has fallen off ever since. The horrific ACL and MCL tears that allowed him to fall to the Cowboys in the first place definitely played a role in his eventual downfall.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crestwood#American Football#Knights
SB Nation

9 jobs Urban Meyer could take next after he was fired by Jaguars

Urban Meyer is out as Jaguars head coach, and it’s time for the football coach to find a new career. It’s not like Meyer needs to work, I mean, the dude has been paid ludicrous amounts of money for much of his adult life, but money doesn’t always mean you’re content.
SOCCER
The Spun

4 Coaches Mentioned As Candidates For Jaguars Job

Late on Wednesday night, Shad Kahn and the Jaguars organization announced a sudden end to the Urban Meyer coaching era in Jacksonville. Just as quickly as the first-year NFL coach was asked to pack his bags, new head coaching candidates are already being suggested. According to NFL insider Pete Prisco,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Urban Meyer Never Stopped Living in the Past

One afternoon this summer, Urban Meyer was a special guest at a luncheon at the stadium with one of the Jaguars’ largest corporate sponsors. For about 20 minutes, he gave a speech about leadership. Like the entirety of his brief, 11-month tenure in Jacksonville, it was based wholly on Meyer’s past coaching successes.
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Signed New Quarterback On Thursday

Just over 24 hours ago, the Cleveland Browns learned some troubling news regarding their starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Minutes after the Browns announced head coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19, Mayfield did was well. The positive test put his status for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders in serious jeopardy.
NFL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Clemson Commit Signs With the Crimson Tide

Four-star edge Jihaad Campbell officially signed with the Crimson Tide on Wednesday afternoon. The 6'3, 215 lb defensive end made the announcement via a live stream on his Instagram account. He originally committed to Clemson in June 2021 but de-committed this month. The next day, Campbell made an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa, Ala., however, did not commit until his signing.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS Miami

‘No Football Like Florida’: CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy Finalists Say Sunshine State Talent Is Unparalleled Ahead Of Early Signing Day

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Early signing day is Wednesday, December 15. Many South Florida high school football players will sign their letter of intent to play college football. The four finalists for this year’s CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy know what makes playing in this area so competitive. “It’s the best of the best. Florida guys have size and speed,” said Chaminade Madonna defensive end Kenyatta Jackson. Marvin Jones Jr., another talented defensive end from American Heritage, said, “It just something you can’t describe really. No matter whom you ask, people know how serious it is down here when it comes to football.” “It’s a lot of competition. You got Miami and Broward. There is a 1,000 guys going at that position and they just trying to be the best,” said speedy Dillard wide receiver Devaughn Mortimer. St. Thomas Aquinas quarterback Zion Turner added, “There is no football like Florida, anywhere. You can’t get this kind of competitiveness anywhere.” The winner will be announced during our CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy presentation from Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, December 15, at 7:30 p.m. on CBS4.
FLORIDA STATE
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Jaguars move quickly to end many of Meyer’s practice methods

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars moved quickly to rid themselves of some of Urban Meyer’s non-traditional methods Thursday. There was no longer a motivational team huddle on the practice field. There was no longer an emcee with a microphone barking out directions for drills. There was no longer any use for catch phrases like “plus-two mentality” and “own it.”
NFL
brownsnation.com

Ex-Browns QB Offers To Play For Browns On Saturday

The rise in COVID positives has left the Cleveland Browns shorthanded this week. The organization is already without Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum as both tested positive. That leaves Nick Mullens as the only active quarterback on the roster for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Although, the...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy