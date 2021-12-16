The Knight of the North: Crestwood's Coard signs with Buffalo

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Early signing day is Wednesday, December 15. Many South Florida high school football players will sign their letter of intent to play college football. The four finalists for this year’s CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy know what makes playing in this area so competitive. “It’s the best of the best. Florida guys have size and speed,” said Chaminade Madonna defensive end Kenyatta Jackson. Marvin Jones Jr., another talented defensive end from American Heritage, said, “It just something you can’t describe really. No matter whom you ask, people know how serious it is down here when it comes to football.” “It’s a lot of competition. You got Miami and Broward. There is a 1,000 guys going at that position and they just trying to be the best,” said speedy Dillard wide receiver Devaughn Mortimer. St. Thomas Aquinas quarterback Zion Turner added, “There is no football like Florida, anywhere. You can’t get this kind of competitiveness anywhere.” The winner will be announced during our CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy presentation from Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, December 15, at 7:30 p.m. on CBS4.

