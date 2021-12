In lieu of hanging the tree from the ceiling upside down like the photo above (and let’s be real, this is impossible to do), it’s that special time of year where parents of toddlers everywhere are trying to figure out how to keep their toddlers out of the Christmas tree. Whether they’re trying to keep them from breaking Great Aunt Rhea’s porcelain glass angel that’s been passed down for generations or just keeping them from knocking the entire thing over and scattering pine needles and tinsel everywhere, something needs to be done to keep these curious (and quick!) toddlers at bay.

