The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Ghostin” | Episode 46

By The Undressing Room Presented By Macy&#039;s
 1 day ago

Have you ever had a friend “ghost” you? Eva & Lore’l break down what to do when friendships may be falling apart. Plus, Tami Roman gives her man permission to have a baby with another woman. Would you do that? Find out what the duo has to say plus they undress other topics in pop culture and relationships.

The Final Question To Undress got real!

