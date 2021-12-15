Democrats' Spending Bill Will Punish These Small Businesses

After the pandemic forced many families to alter or cancel plans for get-togethers last year, many of us were looking forward to a more traditional holiday season this year. Instead, people are realizing they’re either going to have to scale back their celebrations or be prepared to pay a lot more for them. Only this time it’s not because of the virus, but because of skyrocketing inflation resulting from misguided policies enacted by the mandate-driven Democrats in Congress and the Biden administration.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO