CoinMENA, the digital assets exchange designed specifically for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, is pleased to announce our live integration of the industry leading Chainlink Price Feeds—decentralized data feeds that provide accurate, tamperproof, and transparent asset prices on various cryptocurrencies, FX rates, and traditional assets. CoinMENA is referencing Chainlink Price Feeds during all fiat-to-crypto transactions on the exchange, ensuring users are getting fair-market exchange rates.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO