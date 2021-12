As we have discussed on a few occasions, a General Durable Power of Attorney for financial affairs is a legal document whereby an individual gives another individual the power to act on his or her behalf to make financial decisions. Powers of attorney are very important, especially when an individual becomes incapacitated. If an individual becomes incapacitated and does not have a financial power of attorney, then a family member will need to file an application to be appointed as the loved one's guardian at the probate court in the county where the loved one was residing.

