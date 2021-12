Upgrades to the Vidalia water plant move into the design phase. The board of alderman voted unanimously to press forward with the project, which would double how much water the town can treat as well as provide backup options if the system fails. The hope is that improved water treatment capacities will help to attract industrial development. The new, independent water treatment plant would be in addition to refurbishment of the existing one, with a total price tag on the project estimated at $8.3 million.

VIDALIA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO