Comcast is bringing YouTube TV to its Xfinity Flex devices, giving customers another option for cutting the cord. YouTube was previously available on Comcast’s Flex boxes, but with the addition of YouTube TV, consumers can now get more than 85 live television channels for $65 per month. Sling and Hulu with Live TV were already available on the site, so this isn’t the first live TV streaming provider to emerge. However, it broadens the streaming possibilities for consumers who don’t want to pay for cable through Comcast.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO