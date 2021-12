The City of Union has been awarded $2.2 million dollars from a Community Development Block Grant Program from Business Oregon. The funds will be used to install a backup power generator system and replace an existing well. The backup system will be used in the case of power outages to operate the city’s water system. Without any back power, the water system is entirely dependent on the reservoir, which would only last 4-days if an extended power outage occurred. First, the City of Union will take bids for the construction of the project, and after the winning bid is selected the project could begin this spring or summer and hopefully be completed by this time next year, according to Doug Wiggins, City of Union Administrator.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO