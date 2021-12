(OLNEY) A benefit fundraiser to help out Alvy Johnson is coming up this Sunday, December 12th, at the Olney American Legion, at 227 East Main Street. The doors will open at 3:00 with the pulled pork dinners served at 4:00, a live auction at 6:00, and live music to follow. There will be sweatshirts and t-shirts for sale, plus a 50/50 drawing and more. Look over the auction items and get more details on the Alvy Johnson Benefit page on Facebook. All donations go to support Alvy in his fight against cancer. Call 843-4850.

OLNEY, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO