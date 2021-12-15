ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Lady Tigers finish 2nd at Tiger Classic

yourokmulgee.com
 4 days ago

The Wilson Lady Tiger varsity basketball team took home the runner-up trophy at their...

www.yourokmulgee.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Charlie Woods looks just like dad Tiger in sinking birdie putt

Charlie Woods looked an awful lot like his dad in sinking a 25-foot putt at the PNC Championship on Saturday. Tiger’s 12-year-old son looked like he belonged on the fourth hole at the pro-am tournament, in which major champions play alongside family members. Charlie finished seventh at the event in 2020, and looked even sharper putting for birdie here.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Nelly Korda gets her photo with Tiger Woods as Tiger praises Nelly

Even the No. 1 player in the world can be awed. Nelly Korda may be the best player in women’s golf, but late Saturday afternoon she was just a fan. “Hi, Tiger,” Korda said as Woods wrapped up his opening round in the PNC Championship. “I was wondering if I could take a photo with you.”
TENNIS
On3.com

5-star DL Shemar Stewart lists top 3 and commitment date

Five-star Opa Locka (Florida) Monsignor Pace defensive lineman Shemar Stewart is down to three schools, he tells On3. Georgia, Miami, and Texas A&M are the three schools that the 6-foot-5, 270-pound Stewart will choose from on February 2nd of next year. Shemar Stewart is the No. 7 prospect in the...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiger#Outlaws
Golf.com

Tiger Woods gave Justin Thomas some tough-love advice

ORLANDO — The first time Justin Thomas played with Tiger Woods in a tournament setting, he was coming off the best stretch of golf of his life. He’d begun 2017 with back-to-back wins in Hawaii. He’d finished the year with his first major championship, his first playoff victory and a win at the CJ Cup. He’d picked up his first PGA Tour Player of the Year title and ascended to No. 3 in the world. And then he finished the season off with a trip to the Bahamas to play Woods’ Hero World Challenge, where he got paired with his childhood hero.
GOLF
lebanonathletics.com

Lady Tigers lose first conference game of the season

The Lebanon Lady Tigers basketball team lost to host Danville Friday night 60-43. The Tigers offense was ineffective in creating scoring opportunities and struggled with turnovers throughout the night. The Tigers were led in scoring by Senior Alexis Wines with 24 points, 4 steals, and 3 assists. Junior Alexandria Barr...
LEBANON, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Northern Illinois gets stuffed on laughable 4th down trick play

The Northern Illinois Huskies tried to get a bit too cute late in Friday’s Cure Bowl, and it cost them dearly. The Huskies and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers were locked in a shootout in the fourth quarter of Friday’s game, with Northern Illinois clinging to a 41-39 lead with about seven minutes to go. Facing 4th and 1, the Huskies understandably did not want to trust their defense at this stage, and decided to go for it from their own 34-yard line.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Orange Leader

Lady Tigers pull away late from Lady Bobcats

ORANGEFIELD – After digging themselves an early hole, the Orangefield Lady Bobcats rallied back well on several occasions before finally running out of gas as they fell to the Silsbee Lady Tigers 65-49 in District 22-4A play at Bobcat Gym Friday night. The Lady Bobcats (1-1 in district) found...
SILSBEE, TX
BBC

Tiger Woods: 'Awesome' to return to playing golf alongside son after crash

Tiger Woods said "it just couldn't get any better than that" after he returned to competitive golf for the first time since he was in a car crash. Woods, 45, who suffered serious injuries in the accident in February, partnered his 12-year-old son Charlie at the PNC Championship in Florida.
GOLF
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

Gordon Hayward: We Have A Lot Of Fighters And Depth On This Team

Hornets Forward Gordon Hayward joined Kyle Bailey on Friday’s edition of The Clubhouse as he recapped his 41 point performance against the Spurs on Wednesday, and what he learned most about this team while being short-handed throughout most of the last 2 weeks. Kyle first asked Gordon about how grueling this season has been so […]
NBA
Golf.com

After round with Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas’ dad ‘surprised’ by progress

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tiger Woods hasn’t yet hit a shot at the 2021 PNC Championship — but the hype arrived before he did. The latest and best-sourced reporting on Woods’ recovery came straight from the mouth of Mike Thomas. That’s Mike Thomas, Justin’s father, Justin’s coach, Woods’ frequent playing partner and the PNC’s defending champion.
GOLF
messenger-news.com

Lady Tigers Drop District Opener, 71-28

LATEXO – The Latexo Lady Tigers opened league play in District 20-2A on Tuesday of last week as they hosted the Centerville Lady Tigers. Latexo put up a fight, but they are a young team. Centerville, on the other hand, has a group of veteran players and it showed as they took down the Lady Tigers by a final score of 71-28.
LATEXO, TX
Golf.com

One of the best moments of Tiger Woods’ return? A duffed shot into the sand.

Tiger Woods, in announcing that he was returning to competitive golf this week, tweeted it as such: “Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the @PNCchampionship with my son Charlie. I’m playing as a Dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud.” And if you didn’t quite believe that he “was playing as a Dad” and that he “couldn’t be more excited” and that he “couldn’t be more proud,” he duffed his final shot into the sand on Friday.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy