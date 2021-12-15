Lady Tigers finish 2nd at Tiger Classic

ORLANDO — The first time Justin Thomas played with Tiger Woods in a tournament setting, he was coming off the best stretch of golf of his life. He’d begun 2017 with back-to-back wins in Hawaii. He’d finished the year with his first major championship, his first playoff victory and a win at the CJ Cup. He’d picked up his first PGA Tour Player of the Year title and ascended to No. 3 in the world. And then he finished the season off with a trip to the Bahamas to play Woods’ Hero World Challenge, where he got paired with his childhood hero.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO