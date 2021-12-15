Girls Varsity Swimming finishes 3rd place at Scottsburg/SCHS/NHHS

Former President Donald Trump sued New York Attorney General Letitia James Monday, seeking to halt her office's long-running investigation into his company. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Trump and his eponymous company, claims the attorney general's two-year-long financial fraud probe is politically motivated and in violation of Trump's rights. James' office is seeking to depose the former president as soon as next month.

POTUS ・ 1 HOUR AGO