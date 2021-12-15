Slow Cooker Stock

Do you have a main course you traditionally serve for Christmas dinner? I know many of us consider a glazed ham a go-to option, while others prefer to roast another big turkey and some who think outside the box and enjoy a tasty pasta or seafood dish for their holiday meal. There are so many reasons to gather around a beautiful holiday table from now through the New Year, having a few show stoppers in our recipe box is a good thing! Or maybe you are looking to start a new tradition when it comes to your Christmas Eve or Christmas Day meal. This year, if you want to try your hand at a completely new cut of meat, but still want something easy enough to let you enjoy your holiday, my Slow Cooker London Broil is at the top of your wish list!

RECIPES ・ 6 DAYS AGO