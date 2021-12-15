ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Will Bucs keep Antonio Brown on ice?

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buccaneers are trying to figure out what to do with Antonio Brown...

FanSided

Buccaneers actions speak loud on future with Antonio Brown

The Buccaneers aren’t doing anything with Antonio Brown. The Antonio Brown story burned hot in the news cycle for about a week. The Buccaneers were betrayed by a player with a shaky history, suspensions were handed out, and the issue was pushed back a few weeks to give the team time to make a decision on one of their best players.
NFL
Yardbarker

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians decided on futures of Antonio Brown, Mike Edwards?

Earlier this week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians suggested he could cut star wide receiver Antonio Brown and/or safety Mike Edwards, both of whom are completing the final days of their three-game suspensions for purposely misrepresenting their COVID-19 vaccination statuses by using fake vaccination cards. It seems Arians...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Antonio Brown Appears To Be At Buccaneers Facility Today

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians recently told the media he hasn’t made a decision on Antonio Brown’s future with the team. The All-Pro wideout received a three-game suspension for violating the NFL’s COVID-19 policy. “When we know, we’ll let everyone know,” Arians said in regard...
NFL
AllBucs

Bruce Arians Will Make A Decision on Antonio Brown 'Later In This Week'

We are entering the final week of Antonio Brown's and Mike Edwards' three-game suspensions for submitting fake COVID-19 vaccination cards to the Buccaneers and the NFL and per Bruce Arians, a decision will be made on both players' fates "later in this week". Arians recently appeared on the Dan Patrick...
NFL
FanSided

Antonio Brown would not be worth the headache for NOLA Saints

The New Orleans Saints missed the Odell Beckham Jr. raffle lottery, but that doesn’t mean they should pick up a wide receiver that’s arguably more trouble than OBJ is. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Antonio Brown is set to be a free agent in 2022, and so far the Bucs have shown they don’t necessarily need his talent.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Alvin Kamara, Taysom Hill receive bad news for Saints vs. Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints will be without two of their offensive tackles for Week 15. News broke on Friday that both Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk will both be unavailable for the Saints vs Buccaneers game on Sunday. Both linemen are dealing with knee injuries, and are expected to return for Week 16 against the Dolphins.
NFL
The Spun

4 Coaches Mentioned As Candidates For Jaguars Job

Late on Wednesday night, Shad Kahn and the Jaguars organization announced a sudden end to the Urban Meyer coaching era in Jacksonville. Just as quickly as the first-year NFL coach was asked to pack his bags, new head coaching candidates are already being suggested. According to NFL insider Pete Prisco,...
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

The Real Reason Urban Meyer Was Fired By the Jaguars

NFL quarterback and now-Fox Sports Radio host Brady Quinn explains why he thinks Urban Meyer fell victim to a coordinated 'hit job' in Jacksonville, as Quinn believes Jaguars owner Shad Khan ‘lied’ about the reasons that led to Meyer’s ousting early Thursday morning.
NFL
FanSided

Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith signs with division rival in sketchy move

Week 15 is officially drunk. So much so, in fact, that a move like former Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith signing with the Giants could slide under the radar. Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with Dallas, but has fallen off ever since. The horrific ACL and MCL tears that allowed him to fall to the Cowboys in the first place definitely played a role in his eventual downfall.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL Draft bust makes offer to needy Browns

The Cleveland Browns are dealing with a shortage of quarterbacks due to a rise in Covid positives this week. Things are dire enough that one of the team’s more notorious draft busts is ready to suit up for them again. Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum have both tested positive...
NFL
FanSided

Chargers: Donald Parham injury update

Chargers: Donald Parham injury update. Everyone wants to know the condition of Chargers’ Donald Parham Jr. who suffered a nasty knockout in the opening minutes of the Thursday Night Football game versus the Chiefs and while there is a bit of an update at press time, there’s still a lot unknown about his health.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield fires off angry tweets at NFL

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is not happy with the NFL’s handling of COVID protocols amid the Browns’ current increase in cases. In a series of tweets, Mayfield criticized the NFL for its policies on testing players and perceived inconsistency in doing so. The NFL will continue daily testing for teams currently in intensive protocols due to an ongoing increase in cases, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, but other teams will not be subject to daily testing. This irked Mayfield, who accused the NFL of selective application of protocols to ensure that the Browns game goes on “to make money.”
NFL
ClutchPoints

Jimmy Johnson drops truth bomb on what Cowboys need to win Super Bowl with Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys seemingly enter every NFL season with Super Bowl title hopes. It comes with the territory of a franchise that dominated the NFL in the 1990s, winning three Super Bowls and giving the fans a taste of ultimate glory. Cowboys fans still seek that title-winning euphoria to this day and have a great team this season, currently led by quarterback Dak Prescott. Well, former Dallas head coach Jimmy Johnson, who won two titles with the franchise in the ’90s, dropped a truth bomb on what the team needs to get to the promised land with Prescott under center during an appearance on Fox Sports The ‘Herd with Colin Cowherd.
NFL

