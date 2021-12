Arlington, VA — Around half of U.S. workers are burned out, and more than 4 out of 5 believe a four-day workweek would lessen the feeling, results of a recent survey show. On behalf of management consulting firm Eagle Hill Consulting, market research company Ipsos surveyed a random sample of more than 1,000 U.S. workers in August. Results show that 53% of the respondents said they’re burned out at work. Around half of the respondents indicated the COVID-19 pandemic has caused them to reevaluate their career and life.

