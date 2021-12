Hampshire had one of the first county unions in England after it was set up in 1893, and there is a variety of golf to get your teeth into. On the south coast, Hayling Island offers up a true links test whilst further north towsards Surrey you'll find two stunning heathland gems in Liphook, the only Hampshire course to feature in our UK&I Top 100 courses rankings and Blackmoor. The county is home to many other great courses including Brokenhurst Manor in the New Forest as well as the ever-improving Stoneham, near Southampton.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO