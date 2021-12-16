Yes, college (usually) pays off

It depends which college you go to and what you study, according to a new report released by College101, a nonprofit focused on higher education advocacy. The report finds that a majority of college degrees in Massachusetts are a good investment – but not all of them are. Students who study the arts and humanities are less likely to earn high enough wages to pay back their investment in their degree, while students in engineering and computer science will almost certainly earn back the cost of their education in less than five years. Massachusetts’ private universities that are not well-ranked nationally are less likely than both public universities or nationally-ranked private universities to give graduates the skills they need to earn back the cost of their degree.
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Delta College board members recently voted to forgive student loan debt giving students a fresh start.
“The College’s Board of Trustees voted on Tuesday, Dec. 14 to eliminate all student debt that is currently on the books for Delta students past and present. That amounts to more than $3.6 million,” wrote the Delta College Media Advisory.
This is just one of many other measures the college has put into place to help students struggling in the midst of the pandemic.
This relief program will be funded by federal COVID relief grants which the college also used in past relief efforts...
Student loans can be discharged, but only in certain circumstances. When federal student loans are discharged, your requirement to pay back some or the entire remaining amount of your debt due is eliminated. However, this usually only happens in unique life situations, such as school closure, disability or death. We...
Borrowers who were able to pause their federal student loan repayment over the last 18 months will need to resume making payments soon, with interest beginning in February, according to the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA). KHEAA advises borrowers to make sure their loan servicer has their current contact...
More Than $2 Billion Has Been Forgiven This Year Alone. Student loan debt has been plaguing the country for decades as more than 44 million people have unresolved or delinquent balances. Now branded as a debt crisis by many economists, the amount in deficit hovers above 1.8 trillion dollars.
Get Ready to Start Making Your Student Loan Payments Again. The federal student loan forbearance program, administered by the Department of Education, is being discontinued. The payment suspension, interest-free forbearance program, enacted on March 13th, 2020 by then-President Trump, will expire on January 31st, 2022. That means payments on federal student loans will begin again as soon as February 1, 2022.
The amount of student loan debt in the United States is $1.8 trillion dollars — and counting. The price to get an education has never been more expensive. The student loan crisis has affected a lot of students but statistics show that it disproportionately affects the Latinx community. Around...
The federal government has announced that the student loans will cease by the end of January next year. The government’s decision is likely to affect a considerable section of beneficiaries. CNBC reports that in a survey of 4700 people in November, more than 75% said that the end of payment would weaken their financial situation. The participants of the study were from Bankrate and BestColleges. More than two participants believed that their savings would reduce significantly, as they would have to pay household and other bills.
A team of Jackson State University College of Business students recently joined eight other regional teams as winners of the Deloitte FanTAXtic Tax Case competition. The goal of the competition is to help students gain real-world business experience and familiarize themselves with the tax profession early in their academic careers, a release from JSU says.
ECC- Bldg V – new 43,000 sq ft. Trades involved are demolition, concrete, masonry, metals, wood, plastics, composites, thermal and moisture protection, openings, finishes, specialties, equipment, furnishings, conveying equipment, HVAC, electrical, plumbing, fire suppression, communications, electronic safety and security, earthwork, exterior improvements, and utilities. CONSTRUCTION CATEGORIES BIDDING THIS PROJECT:
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - College students in education may not have to worry so much about that student loan bill if they are majoring in education. The State Legislature is making sure new and first year teachers find their way into the classroom and out of debt. “We’ve got to...
When people take out student loans for themselves, certain risks are involved. The debt can negatively affect a person’s mental, emotional and even physical well-being. It can also harm a person’s financial well-being.
But when taking out a student loan for one’s child, the risk is even higher that the loan could be associated with lower financial well-being.
This is what economics scholar Charlene Kalenkoski and I found in our peer-reviewed study published in the Journal of Personal Finance. The study – which used a nationally representative federal dataset on household economics and decision-making – involved nearly 12,500 American adults ages 18...
After nearly two years of pandemic relief, federal student loan payments are set to resume in February. Now is the time for borrowers to reevaluate their budgets and become reacquainted with their payment plans. “Federal forbearance provided much-needed relief for student loan borrowers during the pandemic, but it was always...
U.S. medical schools attracted and enrolled a more diverse class in the 2021-22 academic year with Black, Hispanic and female applicants and enrollees all making gains, according to data released on Dec. 8 by the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC).
PRINCETON, N.J. (CBS) — Princeton University has made several changes to its COVID-19 protocols due to a recent increase in cases amongst undergraduates on campus. On Wednesday, the Ivy League school announced the entire Princeton community must cancel or postpone all indoor gatherings with food and beverages where face coverings can’t be worn.
The announcement also includes off-campus gatherings, according to a release. The changes will take effect on Thursday, Dec. 16., and run through Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
Beginning Thursday, all exams will move to a remote format and students should feel free to leave campus at their earliest convenience. This...
HOUSTON – (Dec. 16, 2021) – Rice University has announced a significant change to its financial aid package that will make one of the nation’s most prestigious higher education institutions more affordable to a broader range of students. For the first time in its history, Rice is...
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Overall enrollment in Mississippi’s public universities dropped by less than 1% in the past year, according to figures released Tuesday by the universities’ board of trustees. A total of 76,510 students are studying at Mississippi public universities this fall, compared with 77,154 last...
The University of Maryland has canceled all winter commencement activities at the College Park campus because of an increase in coronavirus cases.
