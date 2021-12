Jennifer Peterson is the chief executive of Easton Town Center in Columbus, Ohio. Yet at a site that rings more than a billion dollars a year in sales from and more than 200 stores, 50 restaurants, a new $500 million dollar district and, soon, 750 more residences and three more hotels, she might as well be called Mayor Peterson. Like a good public official, Jen overachieves at creating a sense of community at Easton with spectacular events, regular activities, and new pop-up vendors at Easton. We called her to find out what was cooking there this holiday season.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO