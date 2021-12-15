ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ultimate New Cat Shopping List

By PetPlace Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you recently bring home a new kitten or adopt a cat? Congratulations! Get ready for the wonderful times ahead. Raising a cat takes a lot of responsibility. You’ll need to give your cat plenty of love, take them to the vet to make sure they’re healthy and up to date...

CatTime

Why Do Cats Knead? Here Are 5 Reasons Your Cat Kneads You

Kneading is when your cat alternates their front paws in a rhythmic fashion on a soft, squishy surface. Cats knead on beds, on soft blankets, and sometimes, they knead their humans. Here are five possible reasons why your cat needs to knead. The post Why Do Cats Knead? Here Are 5 Reasons Your Cat Kneads You appeared first on CatTime.
HOLAUSA

Surprising reasons why your cat follows you everywhere

I think we can all agree that cats are a mystery sometimes, especially when they are following us around and checking on whatever we’re doing, and while the main reason it’s often food, we made a list of surprising reasons behind this interesting behavior. If your cat is still lurking...
CNN

25 gifts for dog lovers, cat lovers and all pet parents

Looking for the best products to gift — and to get — this holiday season? Check out Underscored’s Holiday Guide here. Sure, you want to make sure you have the best gifts for your mom, dad and best friends, but there’s something even greater about finding the perfect gift for a pet — or someone who really, really loves them. Because we know plenty of pets and people like that, we rounded up 25 ideas that’ll make them purr, bark and hey, maybe even cry.
petguide.com

Best Senior Dog Food

Senior dog food is specially formulated to meet the unique needs of elderly dogs. Read on to find out which type of senior dog food is the best choice for your own pet!. When our pets reach their golden years, so much can change. From their activity levels, behavior, all the way to their dietary needs. Many senior dogs require special food in their old age, be it for health problems that dictate their nutritional preferences or simply because the years have taken their toll and your pet needs a bit of an immunity boost from their food bowl. To help you make the best choice for your pet, no matter what their situation is, we’ve rounded up the best senior dog food on the market. Yours is just to choose the one that fits them best!
CatTime

6 Amazing Holiday Gifts For New Cat Parents

If a friend of yours is a new cat parent, and therefore, a future feline fanatic, it's a great time to get them a gift to welcome home the new kitty. The post 6 Amazing Holiday Gifts For New Cat Parents appeared first on CatTime.
One Green Planet

Bloomington Prohibits Cat and Dog Sales at Pet Shops

On Wednesday, Bloomington city council adopted Ordinance 21-45 prohibiting the sale of cats and dogs in pet shops. Starting in January of 2023, it will be illegal for pet shops to sell dogs and cats and can be given a fine of up to $500 if they continue to do so.
101.5 WPDH

Ultimate Hudson Valley Gift Guide for Cat Lovers

Choosing the most perfect gift for someone can be challenging at times. You may wonder what they like, what do they need, or even if they would like the present that is given. During the holiday season, we may stress out about buying enough or giving a thoughtful gift. At times, it's the small things that can truly mean the most.
pawtracks.com

What are some cool names for black cats? This list has you covered

When you bring home a new cat, you’re adding a new family member, too. That new family member will also need a name. Coming up with a name for your cat can take some time, and the right one might not strike you right from the start. You might find inspiration for your cat’s name in many different places, but you can often look to your cat’s coat color for some ideas. If your new furry friend is a gorgeous black kitty, you can also turn to these great black kitten names for some ideas. Whether you’re looking for black male kitten names or the right name for your black female kitten, this list of black kitten names will help get you started.
katzenworld.co.uk

How to Safely Move With a Cat Into a New Home

Moving is stressful. You have legal obligations to fulfil, boxes to keep track of, and expensive agent fees to pay. On top of all that, you must ensure that your cat is safe and happy during the move so they can settle into their new homes quickly. Keeping cats happy...
Family Handyman

Cat Litter Tips and Advice for Cat Owners

Cat litter does more than just fill in your cat’s litter box. It can play a big role in maintaining your cat’s physical and behavioral health. Cat litter helps you keep track how often your cat urinates, which can alert you to potentially dangerous issues like urinary tract infections. Having clean cat litter on hand can also prevent your cat from picking up bacteria from their litter box, or urinating elsewhere to avoid a dirty box.
Hello Magazine

5 friendliest dog breeds perfect for families with young children

Introducing a pet into your home when you have children should never be taken lightly, especially when it comes to choosing the right breed for your lifestyle. With the correct training, any dog can be welcomed safely into a home with young children, but it goes without saying that some breeds have a temperament and build that makes them more suited for a family environment.
petbusiness

The Top Dog and Cat Names in 2021

With pet adoption rates still on the upswing this year, a lot of pets have received new names. Rover’s annual lists of the top dog and cat names shows which monikers were the most popular and the inspiration behind them. Unsurprisingly, COVID-19 continued to be a big source of pet...
rachaelrayshow.com

The Best Gift Ever for Cat Owners

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Gifting someone who favors a good feline this holiday season?. Rachael Ray In Season's Editor-in-Chief Lauren Iannotti's got your back!
lovemeow.com

5 Kittens Longing for Their Mom, Become Completely Enamored with a Cat-loving Dog

Five kittens who were longing for their mom, became completely enamored with a sweet cat-loving dog. Last month, a litter of five kittens were brought in to the Animal Welfare League of Arlington (AWLA in Virginia) without a mom. They were in need of a foster home, so Asa, a volunteer of the rescue, welcomed them into her care.
monrovianow.com

Marigold is a Cuddle Cat

Two-year-old Marigold is affectionate, gentle, and loves to be petted. She’ll rub against your legs and hands when she wants attention, and loves to be held. She even allows belly rubs! She’ll follow you from room to room to be near you, or cuddle up next to you while you watch a movie. Marigold would be a wonderful companion for someone who wants a little shadow in their life!
24/7 Wall St.

The State With The Most Cats As Pets

Cats are second only to dogs in terms of popular pets in the U.S. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, almost 32 million households have cats. Being a cat owner can be expensive. A pedigree kitten can cost between $200 and $2,000. The ASPCA reports that the cost to keep a cat per year […]
Discover Mag

The Truth About Cat People and Dog People

“Dogs have owners, cats have staff.” It’s one of countless aphorisms describing the perceived differences between two of the world’s most popular pets — and the people who love them. The oppositional nature of this relationship has enormous cultural resonance. It’s the premise for comic strips and films. It makes...
