Made-Up Windows Won’t Affect Eagles’ QB Evaluations

By John McMullen
Phillymag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the Eagles can upgrade from Jalen Hurts in the coming months, they will. If the organization can’t, the young QB will be back for another season as the starting QB. Sign up to get the best of Philly, every day. In another four games, Eagles’ quarterback Jalen...

Jeffrey Lurie
Russell Wilson
Phillymag.com

“Slay” Bells Are Ringing for Eagles Defense This Holiday Season

The Eagles’ Darius Slay is having his best season, and that’s saying something for the three-time Pro Bowl selection. Sign up to get the best of Philly, every day. Darius Slay is no stranger to NFL success. The Veteran CB1 for the Eagles has been to three Pro...
NFL
Phillymag.com

Business is Hardly Usual in the NFL This Week

The Eagles have no idea who the Washington Football Team will be showing up with on Sunday. Sign up to get the best of Philly, every day. The NFL tweaked a number of health and safety protocols Thursday in an effort to halt a spike in the number of COVID cases, the pandemic seemingly on the verge of turning into an endemic among the young and healthy. This includes several NFL teams like Washington, who is scheduled to play the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.
NFL
New York Post

Jason Kelce breaks down discussing Lane Johnson’s mental health struggles

Jason Kelce recently broke down in tears discussing his Eagles teammate Lane Johnson, who has openly battled mental health struggles this season. Kelce, 34, the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, is considered one of the toughest players in the league. The 11-year center and three-time All Pro hasn’t missed a game since 2014.
NFL
Phillymag.com

Eagles vs. Washington Football Team: By the Numbers

Legendary NFL writer Paul Domowitch takes a look at the Eagles' mid-season shift to a run-first mentality. Sign up to get the best of Philly, every day. There is no mistaking the identity of the Eagles offense right now. They are a running, ground-and-pound team and have been ever since head coach Nick Sirianni flipped the script in early November.
NFL
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team Week 15 Game Rescheduled To Tuesday Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles’ Week 15 game against the Washington Football Team will be rescheduled to Tuesday, the NFL said Friday. The game was originally scheduled to be played at 1 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. The NFL officially announces three games were moved from this weekend pic.twitter.com/YPdyEh3Bw3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 17, 2021 The game is rescheduled due to Washington having dozens of players in health and safety protocols. They have more than 20 players in COVID protocols, including starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. pic.twitter.com/6hAWfewE7s — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 17, 2021 Several Eagles tweeted about the game being moved on Friday, and none of them are happy. Damn I thought the team would have to forfeit!!! This crazy🤦🏾‍♂️ — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) December 17, 2021 So we have to suffer, and compromise our schedule because of another teams mistake. Make it make sense! Smh — Rodney McLeod (@Rodney_McLeod4) December 17, 2021 LOL — Alex Singleton (@alexsingleton49) December 17, 2021 The NFL also rescheduled the Cleveland Browns,  Las Vegas Raiders game to Monday night. The game was originally scheduled to be played on Saturday.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Herschel Walker’s net worth in 2021

Herschel Walker is a two-time Pro Bowler and former NFL running back. He recently announced his candidacy for a United States Senate seat in Georgia, running as a Republican and receiving the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Now, let’s take a look into Herschel Walker’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
FanSided

Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith signs with division rival in sketchy move

Week 15 is officially drunk. So much so, in fact, that a move like former Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith signing with the Giants could slide under the radar. Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with Dallas, but has fallen off ever since. The horrific ACL and MCL tears that allowed him to fall to the Cowboys in the first place definitely played a role in his eventual downfall.
NFL

