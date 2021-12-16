ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Vodafone, Orange keen for telecoms consolidation in Spain, local CEOs say

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k627f_0dOJ4pLJ00

MADRID, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Britain's Vodafone (VOD.L) and France's Orange (ORAN.PA) are keen to play a role in any consolidation of Spain's highly competitive telecom sector, local chief executives for the two companies said on Thursday.

Vodafone's local CEO Colman Deegan said lower competition would help operators build the financial muscle to roll out 5G technology.

"At Vodafone, we want to play an active role in the process of telecom consolidation in Spain," Deegan said in an op-ed piece published by Expansion newspaper on Thursday.

He said the current state of the market had reduced profitability and left providers without the financial capacity to pay for the infrastructure needed to develop 5G technology.

Vodafone, together with rivals such as Telefonica (TEF.MC) and Orange , have pressured the European Commission to soften anti-trust rules that promote competition, arguing that overcrowding in markets such as Spain hinders investment.

Deegan's position was echoed by Orange Spain's CEO Jean-Francois Fallacher, who complained that the three main telecom providers investing in the Spanish market were suffering.

"We are very favourable to consolidation for the market and it's the right way to go - if any opportunities are there we'll look at them with a lot of care," he told reporters at an event on Thursday.

In a sign of pressure on the sector, three of Spain's leading operators announced extensive job cuts this year, including Vodafone, Orange, and most recently Telefonica which offered redundancy to over 3,000 of its most senior staff last month. read more

Reporting by Inti Landauro and Clara-Laeila Laudette; editing by Jason Neely and Bernadette Baum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Transit-tech firm Via confidentially files for U.S. IPO

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Travel technology company Via said on Tuesday it had confidentially filed for an initial public offering in the United States. The New York-based firm develops public mobility systems by building a network of buses, shuttles, wheelchair-accessible vehicles, and autonomous and electric vehicles. Via is the latest...
BUSINESS
Reuters

SoftBank to borrow $4 billion from Apollo-led group

(Reuters) -SoftBank Group Corp is borrowing nearly $4 billion from a group led by private equity giant Apollo Global Management Inc , a source familiar with the matter said, as the conglomerate looks to increase cash on hand after its finances came under pressure. The loan, to be secured by...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Italy's BPER open to talks with Carige owner about buying the bank

MILAN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Italy's BPER Banca (EMII.MI) said on Tuesday it was open to holding in-depth discussions with Carige's (CRGI.MI) owner about its offer to buy the ailing regional lender. BPER Banca last week made a takeover proposal to Italy's depositor protection fund (FITD) for the controlling stake...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vodafone#Telecoms#Orange Keen#Expansion#Telefonica#The European Commission#Spanish
Reuters

Rio Tinto to buy lithium project in Argentina for $825 mln

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Plc (RIO.L), (RIO.AX) said on Tuesday it would buy the Rincon lithium project in Argentina for $825 million as the global miner builds its battery materials business. Rio's purchase comes at a time when lithium is in strong demand globally as a vital ingredient...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Microsoft's $16 billion Nuance bid gets EU antitrust approval

BRUSSELS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Tuesday granted Microsoft (MSFT.O) unconditional antitrust approval for its $16 billion bid for artificial intelligence and speech technology company Nuance Communications (NUAN.O). The deal is Microsoft's second biggest after its $26.2 billion LinkedIn purchase in 2016, and would boost its presence...
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

Bouygues Telecom promotes deputy CEO to top job

French operator Bouygues Telecom appointed Benoit Torloting (pictured) as its CEO effective the start of January 2022, taking over from chairman and CEO Richard Viel who retains his role leading the company’s board. Torloting currently holds the position of deputy CEO at the operator having taken over the role...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Madrid, Spain
atlantanews.net

Spain and Portugal still keen to welcome Expats in 2022, despite visa changes

Summary: Changes to 'retirement' visas show that both Spain and Portugal are still keen to encourage immigration in 2022. However, the changes mean that would-be Expats will need to double-check their budgets, as visa and Expat advice service Where Can I Live highlights the importance of adhering to the latest guidelines.
IMMIGRATION
mobileworldlive.com

Ericsson, Vodafone up Spain crusade with 5G lab

Ericsson and Vodafone Spain joined forces into launching a 5G lab in Spain, as the pair aims to continue efforts in boosting the evolution of the next-generation technology in the market. Dubbed Vodafone 5G Lab, the new facility in Madrid will be open to developers and software companies for the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Spain's Ibercaja could begin IPO as soon as January, source says

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish bank Ibercaja is in touch with advisers on a potential initial public offering (IPO) as early as January, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday, meeting its legal requirement to go public. Former savings banks such as Ibercaja have been given until the end...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Novartis CEO says Sandoz attracting interest - paper

ZURICH, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Novartis's (NOVN.S) potential sale of its Sandoz generic drug business is attracting interest from possible buyers, Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan said in an interview to be published on Friday. The Swiss pharmaceuticals company raised the prospect of divesting Sandoz in October after years of revamping...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
mobileworldlive.com

High-ranking Telecom Italia execs follow CEO to exit

Telecom Italia continued a shake-up of its top team, revealing the departures of its strategy and technology chiefs less than a fortnight after the resignation of former CEO Luigi Gubitosi. In a statement, the operator announced chief technology and operations officer Nicola Grassi and chief strategy, business development and transformation...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

BuzzFeed CEO: SPAC deal helps us become consolidator in digital media

BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti says the SPAC deal that took his company public on Monday helped accelerate digital-media consolidation by allowing the firm to acquire Complex Networks. Speaking to CNBC, Peretti added that BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) will continue to look for further acquisition candidates, suggesting the firm will use its newly...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Oracle working to double client numbers in Latin America

BOGOTA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Enterprise software maker Oracle Corp (ORCL.N) will look to double its clients in Latin America and increase profits in 2022, a company executive told Reuters, adding that hitting these goals will depend on cultivating the right talent. Oracle has some 7,000 clients across Latin America....
BUSINESS
Reuters

Sterling recovers, investors focus on government Omicron response

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - A rebound in global risk appetite pushed the British pound up against the dollar and euro on Tuesday, after Britain announced support for businesses hit by the latest wave of COVID-19 infections amid fears of new restrictions on activity. A combination of the rapid spread...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Tunisia to cut subsidies, raise taxes and freeze pay in 2022

TUNIS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Tunisia's government plans to increase fuel and electricity prices, freeze public sector pay and impose new taxes next year in moves that could anger the powerful labour union, a budget plan seen by Reuters on Tuesday showed. The measures seek to address a looming crisis...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

252K+
Followers
257K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy