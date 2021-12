With damaging winds expected across much of the state today, weather forecasters and law enforcement officials are urging Iowans to be cautious when driving. The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for most of the state, starting at 3 PM and continuing through Thursday morning. With gusts expected to be anywhere from 55 to 70 miles per hour, widespread power outages are likely. The conditions will make travel difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles like school buses.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO