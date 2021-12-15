ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

A fast Monte Carlo scheme for additive processes and option pricing

By Michele Azzone, Roberto Baviera
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

In this paper, we present a fast Monte Carlo scheme for additive processes. We analyze in detail numerical error sources and propose a technique...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
towardsdatascience.com

Tinkering with Monte Carlo Method in Reinforcement Learning

Monte Carlo, as well as Dynamic Programming, Temporal Difference are the main methods for starters in Reinforcement Learning. First, let’s have a brief reminder of what is Monte Carlo method. Monte Carlo is an algorithm that generates paths (which constitutes an episode) based on the current policy which usually...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
tippnews.com

Lender Price and Blend Integrate to Enhance User Experience for Digital Lending Processes

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Lender Price and Blend have partnered to provide an enhanced digital experience for both financial services firms and consumers. The integration couples Blend with Lender Price’s FLEX Pricing product via APIs to provide custom pricing questions that will help match a consumer to the appropriate loan program and rate. Lender Price’s pricing engine is used by many top lenders as a core pillar of their digital transformation strategy. Lender Price and Blend’s integration can provide a simple and efficient user experience for originators, and further personalize and streamline consumer loan applications through Blend’s cloud banking platform.
PASADENA, CA
arxiv.org

Allpix$^2$ -- Silicon Detector Monte Carlo Simulations for Particle Physics and Beyond

Allpix$^2$ is a versatile, open-source simulation framework for silicon pixel detectors. Its goal is to ease the implementation of detailed simulations for both single sensors and more complex setups with multiple detectors. While originally created for silicon detectors in high-energy physics, it is capable of simulating a wide range of detector types for various application scenarios, through its interface to Geant4 to describe the interaction of particles with matter, and the different algorithms for charge transport and digitization. The simulation chain is arranged with the help of intuitive configuration files and an extensible system of modules, which implement the individual simulation steps. Detailed electric field maps imported from TCAD simulations can be used to precisely model the drift behavior of the charge carriers, bringing a new level of realism to the Monte Carlo simulation of particle detectors. Recently, Allpix$^2$ has seen major improvements to its core framework to take full advantage of multi- and many-core processor architectures for simulating events fully parallel. Furthermore, new physics models such as charge carrier recombination in silicon have been introduced, further extending the application range. This contribution provides an overview of the framework and its components, highlighting the versatility and recent developments.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Globally Convergent Distributed Jacobi Scheme for Block-Structured Nonconvex Constrained Optimization Problems

Motivated by the increasing availability of high-performance parallel computing, we design a distributed parallel algorithm for linearly-coupled block-structured nonconvex constrained optimization problems. Our algorithm performs Jacobi-type proximal updates of the augmented Lagrangian function, requiring only local solutions of separable block nonlinear programming (NLP) problems. We provide a cheap and explicitly computable Lyapunov function that allows us to establish global and local sublinear convergence of our algorithm, its iteration complexity, as well as simple, practical and theoretically convergent rules for automatically tuning its parameters. This in contrast to existing algorithms for nonconvex constrained optimization based on the alternating direction method of multipliers that rely on at least one of the following: Gauss-Seidel or sequential updates, global solutions of NLP problems, non-computable Lyapunov functions, and hand-tuning of parameters. Numerical experiments showcase its advantages for large-scale problems, including the multi-period optimization of a 9000-bus AC optimal power flow test case over 168 time periods, solved on the Summit supercomputer using an open-source Julia code.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monte Carlo#Additive#Implied Volatility#Brownian
arxiv.org

Constrained multi-objective optimization of process design parameters in settings with scarce data: an application to adhesive bonding

Alejandro Morales-Hernández, Sebastian Rojas Gonzalez, Inneke Van Nieuwenhuyse, Jeroen Jordens, Maarten Witters, Bart Van Doninck. Adhesive joints are increasingly used in industry for a wide variety of applications because of their favorable characteristics such as high strength-to-weight ratio, design flexibility, limited stress concentrations, planar force transfer, good damage tolerance and fatigue resistance. Finding the optimal process parameters for an adhesive bonding process is challenging: the optimization is inherently multi-objective (aiming to maximize break strength while minimizing cost) and constrained (the process should not result in any visual damage to the materials, and stress tests should not result in failures that are adhesion-related). Real life physical experiments in the lab are expensive to perform; traditional evolutionary approaches (such as genetic algorithms) are then ill-suited to solve the problem, due to the prohibitive amount of experiments required for evaluation. In this research, we successfully applied specific machine learning techniques (Gaussian Process Regression and Logistic Regression) to emulate the objective and constraint functions based on a limited amount of experimental data. The techniques are embedded in a Bayesian optimization algorithm, which succeeds in detecting Pareto-optimal process settings in a highly efficient way (i.e., requiring a limited number of extra experiments).
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

A new locally linear embedding scheme in light of Hessian eigenmap

We provide a new interpretation of Hessian locally linear embedding (HLLE), revealing that it is essentially a variant way to implement the same idea of locally linear embedding (LLE). Based on the new interpretation, a substantial simplification can be made, in which the idea of "Hessian" is replaced by rather arbitrary weights. Moreover, we show by numerical examples that HLLE may produce projection-like results when the dimension of the target space is larger than that of the data manifold, and hence one further modification concerning the manifold dimension is suggested. Combining all the observations, we finally achieve a new LLE-type method, which is called tangential LLE (TLLE). It is simpler and more robust than HLLE.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Extensive study of radiation dose on human body at aviation altitude through Monte Carlo simulation

The diverse near-Earth radiation environment due to cosmic rays and solar radiation has direct impact on human civilization. In the present and upcoming era of increasing air transfer, it is important to have precise idea of radiation dose effects on human body during air travel. Here, we calculate the radiation dose on the human body at the aviation altitude, also considering the shielding effect of the aircraft structure, using Monte Carlo simulation technique based on Geant4 toolkit. We consider proper 3D mathematical model of the atmosphere and geomagnetic field, updated profile of the incoming particle flux due to cosmic rays and appropriate physics processes. We use quasi-realistic computational phantoms to replicate the human body (male/female) for the effective dose calculation and develop a simplified mathematical model of the aircraft (taking Boeing 777--200LR as reference) for the shielding study. We simulate the radiation environment at the flying altitude (considering geomagnetic latitude in the range of 45-50$^{\circ}$), as well as at various locations inside the fuselage of the aircraft. Then, we calculate the dose rates in the different organs for both male and female phantoms, based on latest recommendations of International Commission on Radio logical Protection. This calculation shows that the sex-averaged effective dose rate in human phantom is 5.46 $\mu$Sv/h, whereas, if we calculate weighted sum of equivalent dose contributions separately in female and male body: total weighted sum of equivalent dose rate received by the female phantom is 5.72 $\mu$Sv/h and that by the male phantom is 5.20 $\mu$Sv/h. From the simulation, we also calculate the numerous cosmogenic radionuclides produced inside the phantoms through activation or spallation processes which may induce long-term biological effects.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Meshless Monte Carlo Radiation Transfer Method for Curved Geometries using Signed Distance Functions

Significance: Monte Carlo radiation transfer (MCRT) is the gold standard of modeling light transport in turbid media. Typical MCRT models use voxels or meshes to approximate experimental geometry. A voxel based geometry does not allow for the accurate modeling of smooth curved surfaces, such as may be found in biological systems or food and drink packaging.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Fast characterization of inducible regions of atrial fibrillation models with multi-fidelity Gaussian process classification

Computational models of atrial fibrillation have successfully been used to predict optimal ablation sites. A critical step to assess the effect of an ablation pattern is to pace the model from different, potentially random, locations to determine whether arrhythmias can be induced in the atria. In this work, we propose to use multi-fidelity Gaussian process classification on Riemannian manifolds to efficiently determine the regions in the atria where arrhythmias are inducible. We build a probabilistic classifier that operates directly on the atrial surface. We take advantage of lower resolution models to explore the atrial surface and combine seamlessly with high-resolution models to identify regions of inducibility. When trained with 40 samples, our multi-fidelity classifier shows a balanced accuracy that is 10% higher than a nearest neighbor classifier used as a baseline atrial fibrillation model, and 9% higher in presence of atrial fibrillation with ablations. We hope that this new technique will allow faster and more precise clinical applications of computational models for atrial fibrillation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The tau lepton Monte Carlo Event Generation -- imprinting New Physics models with exotic scalar or vector states into simulation samples

The Monte Carlo for lepton pair production andtau decays consist of KKMC for lepton pair production, tauola for tau lepton decays and photos for radiative corrections in decays. An effort for adaptation of the system for precision data being collected at the Belle II experiment included simulation of additional light...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Split Moves for Monte-Carlo Tree Search

In many games, moves consist of several decisions made by the player. These decisions can be viewed as separate moves, which is already a common practice in multi-action games for efficiency reasons. Such division of a player move into a sequence of simpler / lower level moves is called \emph{splitting}. So far, split moves have been applied only in forementioned straightforward cases, and furthermore, there was almost no study revealing its impact on agents' playing strength. Taking the knowledge-free perspective, we aim to answer how to effectively use split moves within Monte-Carlo Tree Search (MCTS) and what is the practical impact of split design on agents' strength. This paper proposes a generalization of MCTS that works with arbitrarily split moves. We design several variations of the algorithm and try to measure the impact of split moves separately on efficiency, quality of MCTS, simulations, and action-based heuristics. The tests are carried out on a set of board games and performed using the Regular Boardgames General Game Playing formalism, where split strategies of different granularity can be automatically derived based on an abstract description of the game. The results give an overview of the behavior of agents using split design in different ways. We conclude that split design can be greatly beneficial for single- as well as multi-action games.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

The multirank likelihood and cyclically monotone Monte Carlo: a semiparametric approach to CCA

Many analyses of multivariate data are focused on evaluating the dependence between two sets of variables, rather than the dependence among individual variables within each set. Canonical correlation analysis (CCA) is a classical data analysis technique that estimates parameters describing the dependence between such sets. However, inference procedures based on traditional CCA rely on the assumption that all variables are jointly normally distributed. We present a semiparametric approach to CCA in which the multivariate margins of each variable set may be arbitrary, but the dependence between variable sets is described by a parametric model that provides a low-dimensional summary of dependence. While maximum likelihood estimation in the proposed model is intractable, we develop a novel MCMC algorithm called cyclically monotone Monte Carlo (CMMC) that provides estimates and confidence regions for the between-set dependence parameters. This algorithm is based on a multirank likelihood function, which uses only part of the information in the observed data in exchange for being free of assumptions about the multivariate margins. We illustrate the proposed inference procedure on nutrient data from the USDA.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Trapping of Planar Brownian Motion: Full First Passage Time Distributions by Kinetic Monte-Carlo, Asymptotic and Boundary Integral Methods

We consider the problem of determining the arrival statistics of unbiased planar random walkers to complex target configurations. In contrast to problems posed in finite domains, simple moments of the distribution, such as the mean (MFPT) and variance, are not defined and it is necessary to obtain the full arrival statistics. We describe several methods to obtain these distributions and other associated quantities such as splitting probabilities. One approach combines a Laplace transform of the underlying parabolic equation with matched asymptotic analysis followed by numerical transform inversion. The second approach is similar, but uses a boundary integral equation method to solve for the Laplace transformed variable. To validate the results of this theory, and to obtain the arrival time statistics in very general configurations of absorbers, we introduce an efficient Kinetic Monte Carlo (KMC) method that describes trajectories as a combination of large but exactly solvable projection steps. The effectiveness of these methodologies is demonstrated on a variety of challenging examples highlighting the applicability of these methods to a variety of practical scenarios, such as source inference. A particularly useful finding arising from these results is that homogenization theories, in which complex configurations are replaced by equivalent simple ones, are remarkably effective at describing arrival time statistics.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On muon energy group structure based on deflection angle for application in muon scattering tomography: A Monte Carlo study through GEANT4 simulations

The average deflection angle of the tracked muons in the muon scattering tomography exponentially declines in function of the initial kinetic energy, the angular dependence of which provides an opportunity to set out a binary relation between the initial kinetic energy and the average deflection angle, thereby leading to a coarse energy prediction founded on the mean deflection angle in the case of experimental incapabilities or limitations. In this study, we address the problem of the muon energy classification for a tomographic system consisting of 0.4-cm plastic scintillators manufactured from polyvinyl toluene and we explore a four-group structure besides a ternary partitioning between 0.25 and 8 GeV. In the first instance, we determine the deflection angles by tracking the hit locations in the detector layers on the sub-divided uniform energy intervals through the GEANT4 simulations. In the latter step, we express two misclassification probabilities where the first approach assumes a symmetrical linear propagation bounded by one standard deviation in one dimension, whereas the second procedure employs a positively defined modified Gaussian distribution that governs the overlapping area in two dimensions. In the final stage, we compare qualitatively and quantitatively the adjacent energy groups by using the computed misclassification probabilities. In the absence of any further data manipulation, we explicitly show that the misclassification probabilities increase when the number of energy groups augments. Furthermore, we also conclude that it is feasible to benefit from the mean deflection angle to roughly estimate the muon energies up to four energy groups by taking the misclassification probabilities into consideration, while the classification viability significantly diminishes when the partition number exceeds four on the basis of standard deviation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Explicitly antisymmetrized neural network layers for variational Monte Carlo simulation

The combination of neural networks and quantum Monte Carlo methods has arisen as a path forward for highly accurate electronic structure calculations. Previous proposals have combined equivariant neural network layers with an antisymmetric layer to satisfy the antisymmetry requirements of the electronic wavefunction. However, to date it is unclear if one can represent antisymmetric functions of physical interest, and it is difficult to measure the expressiveness of the antisymmetric layer. This work attempts to address this problem by introducing explicitly antisymmetrized universal neural network layers as a diagnostic tool. We first introduce a generic antisymmetric (GA) layer, which we use to replace the entire antisymmetric layer of the highly accurate ansatz known as the FermiNet. We demonstrate that the resulting FermiNet-GA architecture can yield effectively the exact ground state energy for small systems. We then consider a factorized antisymmetric (FA) layer which more directly generalizes the FermiNet by replacing products of determinants with products of antisymmetrized neural networks. Interestingly, the resulting FermiNet-FA architecture does not outperform the FermiNet. This suggests that the sum of products of antisymmetries is a key limiting aspect of the FermiNet architecture. To explore this further, we investigate a slight modification of the FermiNet called the full determinant mode, which replaces each product of determinants with a single combined determinant. The full single-determinant FermiNet closes a large part of the gap between the standard single-determinant FermiNet and FermiNet-GA. Surprisingly, on the nitrogen molecule at a dissociating bond length of 4.0 Bohr, the full single-determinant FermiNet can significantly outperform the standard 64-determinant FermiNet, yielding an energy within 0.4 kcal/mol of the best available computational benchmark.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Monte Carlo calculation of the organ equivalent dose and effective dose due to immersion in a 16N beta source in air using the ICRP Reference Phantoms

Jose M. Gomez-Ros, Montserrat Moraleda, Pedro Arce, Duc-Ky Bui, Thi-My-Linh Dang, Laurent Desorgher, Han Sung Kim, Dragana Krstic, Michal Kuc, Ngoc-Thiem Le, Yi-Kang Lee, Ngoc-Quynh Nguyen, Dragoslav Nikezic, Katarzyna Tyminska, Tomas Vrba. This work summarises the results of a comparison organized by EURADOS focused on the usage of the ICRP...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Fast verification of spent nuclear fuel dry casks using cosmic ray muons: Monte Carlo simulation study

An application of muon scattering tomography is investigated for the non-destructive verification of spent nuclear fuel dry storage casks in context of international treaty declarations in proving that the diversion of plutonium has not occurred during long term storage in the spent fuel storage facility. It was shown in the previous studies that the method of muon scattering tomography can provide a detailed 3-D image of the spent fuel container but with the measurement time required for that is in the range of a day or even longer. In this paper we investigate the feasibility of a fast verification of dry storage casks in order to obtain an immediate answer without a detailed 3-D image reconstruction of container content if at least one fuel assembly is missing. We have performed preliminary modelling using Geant4 of safeguards verification of spent fuel dry storage cask HI-STORM 190 with cosmic ray muons. The simulated data were analysed using the Point of Closest Approach method and Kolmogorov statistical test. To infer the state of content of dry casks we have performed the comparison and further classification of muon observable for the scenarios of one missing fuel assembly with respect to fully loaded casks. The results of this study indicate that one missing fuel assembly can be detected with measurement times of about one hour.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Inexact Newton combined approximations in the topology optimization of geometrically nonlinear elastic structures and compliant mechanisms

This work blends the inexact Newton method with iterative combined approximations (ICA) for solving topology optimization problems under the assumption of geometric nonlinearity. The density-based problem formulation is solved using a sequential piecewise linear programming (SPLP) algorithm. Five distinct strategies have been proposed to control the frequency of the factorizations of the Jacobian matrices of the nonlinear equilibrium equations. Aiming at speeding up the overall iterative scheme while keeping the accuracy of the approximate solutions, three of the strategies also use an ICA scheme for the adjoint linear system associated with the sensitivity analysis. The robustness of the proposed reanalysis strategies is corroborated by means of numerical experiments with four benchmark problems -- two structures and two compliant mechanisms. Besides assessing the performance of the strategies considering a fixed budget of iterations, the impact of a theoretically supported stopping criterion for the SPLP algorithm was analyzed as well.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

BoGraph: Structured Bayesian Optimization From Logs for Systems with High-dimensional Parameter Space

Current auto-tuning frameworks struggle with tuning computer systems configurations due to their large parameter space, complex interdependencies, and high evaluation cost. Utilizing probabilistic models, Structured Bayesian Optimization (SBO) has recently overcome these difficulties. SBO decomposes the parameter space by utilizing contextual information provided by system experts leading to fast convergence. However, the complexity of building probabilistic models has hindered its wider adoption. We propose BoAnon, a SBO framework that learns the system structure from its logs. BoAnon provides an API enabling experts to encode knowledge of the system as performance models or components dependency. BoAnon takes in the learned structure and transforms it into a probabilistic graph model. Then it applies the expert-provided knowledge to the graph to further contextualize the system behavior. BoAnon probabilistic graph allows the optimizer to find efficient configurations faster than other methods. We evaluate BoAnon via a hardware architecture search problem, achieving an improvement in energy-latency objectives ranging from $5-7$ x-factors improvement over the default architecture. With its novel contextual structure learning pipeline, BoAnon makes using SBO accessible for a wide range of other computer systems such as databases and stream processors.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

Comments / 0

Community Policy