The song-catalog sweepstakes hit a new peak on Wednesday, when news broke that Bruce Springsteen has sold his publishing and his recorded-music catalog to Sony Music for a reported $500 million, the largest known single-catalog acquisition to date. On Thursday, Sony Music confirmed the acquisition — noting the recorded-music and publishing agreements are separate — although neither Sony nor reps for Springsteen provided further specifics as they relate to financials. Springsteen said in a statement released Thursday: “I am one artist who can truly say that when I signed with Columbia Records in 1972, I came to the right place. During...

MUSIC ・ 23 HOURS AGO