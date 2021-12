The more servings of fruits and vegetables you eat every day the better, for both losing weight and keeping it off over the years, current research tells us. But certain fruit snd specific vegetables help more than others in warding off weight gain and aiding in weight loss. Here’s what to know before heading to the produce aisle. The biggest surprise: Fruit beats certain types of vegetables when it comes to the number of pounds these natural whole foods help you lose and keep off.

