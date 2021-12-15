Elwood Games to be Made-Up on Feb 5

We have added a varsity girls’ game at Canterbury at 6pm on Monday, January 3rd. That game will replace the South Adams game on the schedule. Due to injuries, Canterbury is unable to play a JV game that night. We may try to pick up a JV game at some point as schools are looking.
The JV/V boys basketball games with Elwood will now be made up on Monday, January 31st. The JV game will begin at 6pm. The games were originally scheduled earlier this week to be made up on Saturday, February 5th. Please note the new date of January 31st.
The College of Southern Maryland men’s basketball team fell to the Harford Community College Fighting Owls on December 13 by a score of 91-81. Armon Williams led the Hawks in scoring with 17 points while going a perfect 6-6 from the free-throw line; he also added three rebounds, two steals, one assist, and one block. […]
The Bruins boys basketball teams traveled last night for another road game. This time the boys headed to Anderson to play Liberty Christian. The Bruins were looking to bounce back after a very tough game at Northeastern on Tuesday. The Bruins came out and played their best half of basketball...
The wrestling team eked out a 31-30 victory over Winchester on Tuesday. The match ended in a 30-30 tie but the Bruins won on criteria. Winners for the Bruins were Bryan Hernandez (7-5), Evan Watt (9-2), Ian Reid (pin), Nicolaus Thornburgh (FF), Matt Bailey (pin) and Gage Lathem (FF). The...
The JH boys basketball teams went to Gas City last night to play at RJ Baskett. Both teams played hard, but came up on the short end. The 7th boys fell 43-31. The 8th graders dropped their game, 49-25. In the 7th grade game, the Bruins came out strong and...
Both swim teams travelled to Adams Central last night. There were several exciting races that left fans on the edge of their seats. Coach Malott said, “The ladies were so close to the win they could feel it. Losing by three is hard but they laid it out there. The guys are rebuilding this year but a few stand out with some great talent and leadership.”
The Lady Bruins took on Elwood in their second game of the CIC on Friday night. The Lady Bruins posted a convincing win over Elwood 72-13. In the first quarter the Lady Bruins set the tone out scoring Elwood 24-5. The Lady Bruins started out in a 1-3-1 half court trap and were able to get a lot of easy buckets in transition. Liv Waters and Olivia Leas both posted 9 points in the first and Bri Stoble added 4, while Cassie Mounsey had 2.
Due to the boys games being postponed on Friday, several events that were to take place that night have now been moved. Youth Cheer performance has been moved to Saturday, January 8th (South Adams game). The Luke Brown jersey retirement ceremony will be moved to a later date to be...
