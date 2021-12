Nick Cannon had some pretty sad news to announce today on his talk show. He lost his youngest son, Zen to a brain tumor. Cannon is the father of seven children and Zen was the baby. He'd had issues for a while but the tumor grew at an unprecedented rate and Cannon knew the time was coming to say goodbye. Cannon tried to spend as much quality time with his son before he passed. This experience has brought perspective to Cannon's life.

10 DAYS AGO