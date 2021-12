A Queensland woman is hiring a private jet worth over $40,000 (£30,340) to get her pet — a street dog from Bali — to come and stay with her in Australia.Natasha Corbin, a resident of Sunshine Coast, Queensland, said that she has been trying to get her dog, Munchkin, a former street dog from Bali in Indonesia, to Australia for the past six years. She said that she met the dog when she was living in Bali with her partner David Daynes. “When we decided to move to Bali, my partner had one rule for me because I’m such a...

