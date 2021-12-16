ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldman Sachs Starts Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) at Neutral

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Goldman...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Upgrades Sprinklr Inc (CXM) to Overweight

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. JPMorgan analyst Mark Murphy upgraded Sprinklr Inc (NYSE: CXM) from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $20.00 (from $22.00). The analyst comments "Sprinklr offers a unified AI-powered...
StreetInsider.com

Utz Brands (UTZ) Raises Quarterly Dividend 8% to $0.216; 5.5% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Utz Brands (NYSE: UTZ) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.216 per share, or $0.864 annualized. This is an 8% increase from the prior dividend of $0.20. The dividend will be payable on January 10, 2022, to stockholders...
StreetInsider.com

Nu Holdings (NU) Downsizes Proposed IPO to 289.15M Shares at $8-$9/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) announces downsized IPO of 289,150,555 ADS at $8-$9 per share from previously announced range of 332M ADS at $10-$11 per share.
StreetInsider.com

Chemung Financial (CHMG) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend; 2.7% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Chemung Financial (NASDAQ: CHMG) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share, or $1.24 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 3, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 20, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
StreetInsider.com

Rand Capital Corp (RAND) Declares $0.04 Special Dividend; 0.2% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Rand Capital Corp (NASDAQ: RAND) declared a special dividend of $0.04 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 31, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 20, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December 17, 2021.
StreetInsider.com

Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend; 1.7% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ: SYBT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share, or $1.12 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 31, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 20, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: UBS Starts Butterfly Network (BFLY) at Neutral

UBS analyst Matt Taylor initiates coverage on Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Eneti Inc. (NETI) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend; 0.5% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Eneti Inc. (NYSE: NETI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share, or $0.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 29, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 20, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
StreetInsider.com

Zscaler (ZS) PT Raised to $400 as Wolfe Research Sees the Company as the Cleanest Security Name

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Wolfe Research analyst Alex Zukin raised the price target on Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) to $400.00 (from $325.00) after the company reported a solid set of 1Q22 results to kick off FY22 with both calculated billings and revenue coming in ahead of consensus and growth accelerating from the previous quarter.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Upgrades Elastic NV. (ESTC) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Mark Murphy upgraded Elastic NV. (NYSE: ESTC) from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $156.00. The analyst comments "While Elastic, at its core, is an open source search technology, it offers a very powerful set of software products that enable it to ingest, filter, store, search, and analyze data in any form, whether structured or unstructured. This enables the stack to generate insights from a wide variety of data sources, driving the wide applicability of the Elastic platform across a broad range of use cases. Our Dec 2022 price target of $156 is based on a ~15x EV/CY22E revenue multiple."
StreetInsider.com

Needham & Company Upgrades ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) to Buy

Needham & Company analyst N. Quinn Bolton upgraded ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) from Hold to Buy with a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (RCACU) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RCACU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at $10.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Benzinga

Read Why Goldman Sachs Is Neutral On Zoom

Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) with a Neutral and $200 price target, implying a 3% upside. Rangan launched coverage on the communication and collaboration segment with a positive sector view. The 2020 cloud total addressable market of $19 billion implies a cloud...
StreetInsider.com

Costco Wholesale (COST) PT Raised to $560 at Morgan Stanley as SG&A Leverage Likley to Drive Shares to New Highs

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman raised the price target on Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) to $560.00 (from $510.00) after the company reported a ~14% EPS beat after SG&A leverage of ~90 bps drove ~5.5% incremental EBIT margins despite a tough compare (lapping ~45 bps of EBIT margin expansion).
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BMO Capital Upgrades Invesco (IVZ) to Outperform

BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham upgraded Invesco (NYSE: IVZ) from Market ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) PT Raised to $49 at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michelle Gilson raised the price target on Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TVTX) to $49.00 (from $42.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Kimball Int'l (KBAL) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend; 3.3% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kimball Int'l (NASDAQ: KBAL) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, or $0.36 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on...
StreetInsider.com

Needham Starts Roblox (RBLX) at Buy, Sees Over 40% Upside

Needham & Company analyst Bernie McTernan initiated research coverage of Roblox (NASDAQ: RBLX) with a Buy rating and a $136.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Accenture plc (ACN) PT Raised to $460 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman raised the price target on Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) to $460.00 (from $385.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
