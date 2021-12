Note: Visiting the Fredonia Reservoir without permission from the Village of Fredonia is considered trespassing. Murky water, or water with high turbidity or a high concentration of sediment in it, has been a problem within the Fredonia Reservoir for decades. The reservoir provides drinking water to over 10,000 people in the Village of Fredonia, SUNY Fredonia and some residents in Pomfret, according to a 2016 study on the Fredonia Reservoir and treatment plant conducted by the Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services. Because high levels of sediment stress water filtration, there have been multiple instances where the reservoir’s water was deemed unfit to drink due to high turbidity, including a nearly three-week span last fall.

FREDONIA, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO