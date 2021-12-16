ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stampede for stocks as central banks act on inflation

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - World stocks marched back towards record highs on Thursday as surging inflation saw Britain and Norway hike interest rates after the U.S. Federal Reserve accelerated its stimulus withdrawal. The European Central Bank was up next and there was another rout for Turkey's battered lira as its...

Reuters

Dollar struggles after central banks show their hands

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The dollar remained under pressure on Friday at the end of a week in which major central banks laid out plans to unwind pandemic-era stimulus, with the Bank of England surprising markets with a rate hike. The different paths they took underlined deep uncertainties about...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Indian shares fall on global inflation worries; IT stocks shine

BENGALURU, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged lower on Friday as warnings from central banks over rising global inflation spooked investors, with auto and banking stocks leading the decline. The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.3% to 17,202 by 0353 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Omicron jitters, mixed cenbank decisions drag European shares lower

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Dec 17 (Reuters) - European shares slipped on Friday, as risk appetite took a hit on uncertainties about how the swiftly spreading Omicron coronavirus variant would impact growth in 2022 and mixed outcomes from some of the major central banks’ policy meetings.
STOCKS
AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Asian Markets Slip After Rally As Traders Consider Higher Rates

Asian equities mostly fell Friday, pulling back from the previous day's rally as traders consider central bank plans to combat soaring inflation by ending the era of ultra-cheap cash, while also navigating a Covid infection spike that threatens an already fragile economic recovery. With prices rising at their fastest pace...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY holds near 113.60 on steady hand at BoJ

USD/JPY holds steady around the BoJ that left policy on hold. Omicron variant has been sighted as a risk to upside inflation pressures. USD/JPY is a touch softer on the Bank of Japan announcements, although sticking to near flat for the day around 113.60. The BoJ has kept the policy balance rate unchanged at -0.1%, as expected and left the 10-year yield target unchanged at 0.0%, as expected as well. Covid loans will be extended to September.
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Dollar on back foot after hawkish tilts by BoE, ECB

TOKYO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar remained under pressure on Friday, a day after the Bank of England and European Central Bank adopted more hawkish stances than markets had expected, giving a boost to sterling and the euro. The dollar index , which measures the currency against six...
BUSINESS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Asian shares mostly lower after tech-led retreat on Wall St

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares fell in Asia on Friday after technology companies led Wall Street benchmarks lower as investors weighed the implications of higher interest rates, surging coronavirus cases and tensions between Beijing and Washington. Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai declined, but shares rose in Sydney. U.S. shares...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
STOCKS
Reuters

Gilt yields, pound, bank stocks rise after BoE stuns markets

(Reuters) - Gilt yields, the pound and British bank stocks jumped on Thursday after the Bank of England unexpectedly raised its policy rate by 15 basis points as inflation pressures mounted in Britain. Yields on British government bonds, known as gilts, jumped following the decision and were up six-eight basis...
BUSINESS

