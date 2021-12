The Swedish hardcore punk band, Refused, has joined the anniversary wagon and will re-release their second album, Songs to Fan the Flames of Discontent. The album was originally released in 1996 and is now celebrating their 25th anniversary. In that time, the album has been remastered before this milestone occurred, which is already music to the fan’s ears, and now there are more surprises to come.

