Proving that they may be down but they’re definitely not out, Huawei dropped images of their upcoming foldable, the P50 Pocket in a photoshoot for Harper’s Bazaar China. The folding phone models itself on the P50 (which launched in July this year) and will be exclusively available to Huawei’s Chinese demographic. Set to officially launch on the 23rd of December 2021, the phone comes in a clamshell format like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and the Moto Razr, although with an aesthetic that’s eye-catching, to say the least. Instead of flat shades or metallic hues, the smartphone’s surface sports embossed pattern-work with a gold finish, looking almost like an ornate makeup mirror from the Art Deco period.

CELL PHONES ・ 26 MINUTES AGO