ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Recondite announces upcoming new “Taum” LP on his Plangent Records label

By Damion Pell
decodedmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecondite returns to his Plangent label in January 2022 with a hugely personal seventh studio album, Taum. The 11 expansive tracks were written between his Berlin home and the Lower...

www.decodedmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
95 Rock KKNN

Neil Young ‘Already Planning’ Follow-Up to New LP ‘Barn’

Neil Young said he's preparing to record a new album "pretty soon," even though Barn, his latest LP with Crazy Horse, was just released on Dec. 10. In a recent Rolling Stone interview, the legendary rocker was asked what drives him to keep making new material when many of his peers have stopped.
MUSIC
rekkerd.org

Delectable Records Label Sampler 7: 100 samples for $1 USD

Loopmasters has launched a brand new taster pack featuring a collection of samples from the Delectable Records sample catalog. Sampler 7 offers up 100 essential handpicked loops and building blocks from 20 current titles. Keep the creative juices flowin with Delectable Records! This Label Sampler is an interesting selection for...
ROCK MUSIC
Cleveland Scene

Circa Survive To Revisit Major Label Debut at Upcoming House of Blues Show

Touring and recording as Circa Survive has meant full-time work for its band members ever since the indie act formed some 17 years ago. So when the touring industry shut down in 2020 because of the pandemic, the band found itself in an awkward position since a major tour had to be postponed, shutting off much-needed revenue.
ROCK MUSIC
Punknews.org

Check out the new LP by Jon the Movie!

Punknews is psyched to stream the new LP from Jon the Movie! The new LP, “Miracles Until the End” is from the forthcoming album A Glimpse That Made Sense to be released on New Morality Zine. Jon The Movie is a solo project from Jon Gusman, singer for...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drums#Berlin#Plangent Records
decodedmagazine.com

OXIA releases three-part ‘Fate’ EP on Diversions

Following the critically acclaimed release of his beautiful summer single Shadows on Lee Burridge’s All Day I Dream, a number of impressive remixes for the likes of Joseph Capriati, Agoria, John Digweed and Black Circle, and several remixes on Diversions including the latest for Julian Millan’s Kamelhyn EP, Diversions Music label boss OXIA now returns to his much loved imprint for his first original release on the label this year, as he announces the stunning three-part Fate EP.
MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

Geneviève Racette Announces Bilingual LP “Satellite” – Out March 18th

Nashville, TN – December 10, 2021 – Montreal-born and raised singer-songwriter Geneviève Racette was destined to find herself on stage and in recording studios from day one. Her mom taught her piano at home and her dad was passionate about all things music; her sister was a pianist and vocalist and her brother a guitarist and trumpet player. Racette developed a healthy love for music at home and then decided to hone those skills as an adult, and the personal and critical results have been resounding. On March 18th, 2022, Racette is due to release her third full-length album, Satellite. Adding to an ever-developing and highly-praised bilingual catalog, Satellite is a 9-song collection, delivering honest stories of self-discovery and reflection through the cycle of love. Filled with intimate vocals, lush instruments, and expressive harmonies, Racette’s new album evokes moments of love, heartbreak, healing, forgiveness, and ultimately, falling in love again. Racette has shared two singles from the album thus far; the reverb-drenched, earnest longing of “Maybe” and “Les adieux,” which translates to “Farewells” in English. Fans can hear both singles now at this link and pre-order or pre-save Satellite ahead of its March 18th release right here.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

D&B Hero Audio Erupts on New LP ‘[Unsocial]’

Frustrated with his craft, Audio reignites his passion for drum and bass with the release of his 2021 artist album [Unsocial]. Drum & Bass producer Audio is no stranger to the booming sounds of his genre. With albums going back to the late 2000s, he knows the production game as it evolved throughout the worldwide explosion of electronic music. Despite the touring and the joy he had in sharing the works of the community he represented, his passion had drained over the past few years. Enter the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown – and the end touring and nightclubs – to afford him the opportunity to evaluate his craft.
MUSIC
decodedmagazine.com

Mix of the Week – Slam presents Autonomous

Our Mix of the Week is handed to none other than Glasgow’s finest selectors from Soma and Avoidant Records bosses with Slam’s new mix under their electro alias Autonomous. The pair said of the mix: “The Dark Planet compilation is full of great electro from some of our favourite producers. It was a pleasure to put together this mix with tracks from the album, which create a unique journey into the Dark Planet.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Music
mxdwn.com

PREMIERE: Exclusive New Clip For The Upcoming Coda Collection Documentary “Wax Trax Records: Accidents and Outtakes”

Most audiophiles now The Coda Collection streaming service by now. The site offers exclusive music related content like live concerts, documentaries and more. Now the site adds the newest documentary Wax Trax Records: Accidents and Outtakes, a documentary about the legendary record label that continues to have a deep impact on the music scene.
MOVIES
wunc.org

Ari Picker dishes on his new record, 'Dante High II'

It’s been awhile since Ari Picker pulled the plug on his band, “Lost in the Trees,” and embarked on a new venture called “Dante High.”. But shortly after the first release from his new band, he became a father, built a studio, and then COVID hit.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Boy Harsher Announce Premiere of Upcoming Horror Film “The Runner,” Share New Trailer

Northampton-based electronic duo Boy Harsher (Jae Matthews and Augustus Muller) have announced the premiere of their upcoming horror film, The Runner. It is set to premiere on January 16 via Shudder in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, and Mandolin for the rest of the world. Watch the newly released second trailer for the film below.
MOVIES
metalinjection

Vote For the Best Record Label of the Year

Which record label had the best year? It's up to you to decide as we continue our year-end polls. Make sure to also vote for Best Album of the Year and Best EP of the Year.
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

New Music from the Inbox: Softcult, LP, St Vincent, and more!

A delicately moody atmosphere is juxtaposed with punchy drums and raw energy to create an exciting and unique sound. Canadian twins Softcult explain that Perfect Blue is “a reminder to empower yourself by standing up for what you believe in, or risk losing yourself altogether.”. Watch/listen:. Artist: LP. Song:...
MUSIC
KTTS

Maddie & Tae announce new LP “Through The Madness Vol 1. “

Maddie & Tae took to social media to announce new music, writing: “What y’all have all been asking and waiting for…our brand new project Through The Madness Vol 1. comes out January 28th!”. The tracklist for Through The Madness Vol 1. includes the duo’s current single, “Woman...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Napalm Death announce new mini-LP, share new song “Narcissus”

Napalm Death have announced Resentment is Always Seismic – a final throw of Throes, a mini-LP that the band calls "an extension of - or partner recording to" their excellent 2020 album Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism. It includes five new original songs, covers of Bad Brains' "Don't Need It" and Slab!'s "People Pie," and a "Dark Sky Burial Dirge" of the title track track. (Dark Sky Burial is Napalm Death bassist Shane Embury's industrial/electronic album, who just released a new album today.) It comes out February 11 via Century Media (pre-order).
ROCK MUSIC
24hip-hop.com

J.R.Clark Illustrates Why Hip-Hop Artists are not being paid by Record Labels

During the golden years of Hip-Hop signing to a major record label was the standard for having a successful music career. However, somewhere between the years of 2005 and 2007, which is when smartphones introduced the first ever music streaming service; this forever changing innovation nearly erased the compact disc era. In contrast, fast-forwarding years later, this was the gateway to the emergence of independent artistry, recording ownership,and independent distribution. The Virginia artist J.R.Clark highlights why record labels are failing to pay musicians, and what remedies should musicians take to ensure transparency and how record labels and musicians can operate in terms of contractual fairness.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

India Royale Shows Off Her Ring Following Lil Durk Engagement

Chicago rapper Lil Durk and his longtime partner India Royale got engaged this weekend during a concert in the rapper's hometown. The "Lion Eyes" artist got down on one knee in front of the entire crowd and India happily said yes, marking an exciting moment for everybody in attendance. India proceeded to remember the incredible moment by posting photos on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Killer Legs In A Black Micro Dress For The 'Voice' Finale--OMG!

She may be petite, but Ariana Grande sometimes looks like she has legs to rival those of catwalk supermodels – especially if her latest social media pics are anything to go by! The 28-year-old “Santa Tell Me” singer showed off her enviable (and seemingly never-ending) pins on Instagram on Monday, December 13th, in a stunning one-shouldered black micro-dress that stopped us in our tracks!
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy