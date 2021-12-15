Marcie Long and Ryan Olson win basketball tickets from Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area Early Bird Mega Raffle drawing today

MATTHEWS, NC – The Rotary Club of Matthews is offering a fun and unique fundraiser this holiday season. The Rotary Club Cash Calendar Raffle Fundraiser is offering 2022 calendars for sale and will select three winners a week to win a cash prize. Barry Steiger, President of Rotary Club of Matthews, explains, “People can buy a calendar now, and then on January 3, 2022, we will start pulling ticket numbers every Monday, Wednesday and Friday of the ENTIRE YEAR! That’s 160 chances to win because your calendar/ticket number is in EVERY drawing, every week.”
