Marcie Long and Ryan Olson win basketball tickets from Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area Early Bird Mega Raffle drawing today

PIERRE – Wrestlers Ireland Templeton and Josh Rydberg are the Pierre Athletic Coaches Association-Avera Athletes of the Week for the week ending December 11. Templeton was second in her weight class at the Rapid Invitational and defeated a North Dakota wrestler to whom she had lost to the previous week at the Mandan Lions Invitational. Pierre Girls Wrestling Head Coach Matt Thorson said, “This comes as no surprise as she is one of the hardest workers in the room every single day. She is a sponge in the wrestling room and soaks up every bit of information that the coaches give her. This is Ireland’s first year of wrestling, and it is incredible how much she has grown in the first four weeks of the season. Ireland is often doing extra work after practice to make sure is prepared to wrestle against girls who have more experience than her. Ireland is a pleasure to coach and is going to have a lot of success down the road.”

