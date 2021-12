EA Sports has announced in conjunction with UNINTERRUPTED Canada that a new digital video series focusing on the champions of diversity in hockey is coming to YouTube. This five part series debuts with Nashville Predators prospect Luke Prokop as each episode is five to eight minutes long. The name of the series is Breaking Ice as future episodes will feature players such as Carolina Hurricanes Defenseman Ethan Bear and various members of the Women’s National Teams from both the US and Canada. The series is available today with the first episode being posted below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO